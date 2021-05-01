Buzdar approves inception of seven projects in PPP mode

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday chaired a meeting of public-private partnership policy and monitoring board which approved the inception of seven projects, costing around Rs 75 billion, in public-private partnership mode.

As per details, repair and maintenance of Kharian-Dinga road and Muridke-Narowal road’s restoration work will be done in PPP mode. Similarly, Gujranwala-Pasrur road will be dualized from Gujranwala Eastern Bypass to Sialkot-Lahore Motorway (Pasroor Interchange). Furthermore, the Multan Ring Road project and Naya Pakistan Housing Development Plan in Faisalabad will also be executed through public-private partnership mode. The BoR land at Jail Road will also be utilized under a public-private partnership.

The meeting also approved to cancel the RFP and bidding process of the Rawalpindi Ring Road project and allowed revised proposals for the Multan-Vehari dual road project. The meeting excluded Gujrat-Jalalpur Jattan Road from PPP mode for its inclusion in the public sector development program (PSDP). The proposals regarding the Faisalabad-Chiniot-Sargodha dual road project were approved along with the approval of the revised proposal of the water meters’ installation project in Lahore. The construction of three parking plazas in Rawalpindi was also approved by the meeting.

The CM directed to expedite work on PPP mode projects for their completion according to the timelines. The timeline of every stage of the project should be determined, he added and further directed to expedite work on roads construction projects in PPP mode.

Moreover, the CM chaired the video-link meeting of Punjab Masstransit Authority at his office and approved re-tendering of janitorial services’ contract of orange line metro train.

The meeting reviewed different proposals to minimize the subsidy of the orange line metro train and the CM directed to take steps for the issuance of the personalized cards. The authority will submit its recommendations in 30 days and the fare will be determined according to the travel distance. In-principle approval was accorded to constitute a separate force for the security of the metro bus service.

The CM directed to devise a plan for the promotion of commercial activities at stations along with improving cleanliness arrangements at orange line metro train routes and stations.

Furthermore, the PML-N MPA from Gujranwala Chaudhry Ashraf Ali Ansari met with Sardar Usman Buzdar and discussed matters of mutual interest.

The CM reiterated that the chief ministership is meant for public service adding that parliamentarians are his companions and the solution of their problems is his responsibility. A special package worth billions of rupees has been announced for Gujranwala city and development projects will be timely completed.

The CM said the negative narrative of the opposition has been rejected by the people while the PDM has ended in a fiasco. In fact, PDM is composed of assorted personalities with no sense of direction.

