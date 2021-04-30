ANL 34.74 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.55%)
ASC 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.35%)
ASL 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.74%)
AVN 82.35 Decreased By ▼ -5.80 (-6.58%)
BOP 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.05%)
BYCO 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.25%)
DGKC 111.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.87 (-2.51%)
EPCL 49.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-3.34%)
FCCL 23.03 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.9%)
FFBL 25.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.56%)
FFL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.26%)
HASCOL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.35%)
HUBC 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.31%)
HUMNL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.28%)
JSCL 18.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.23%)
KAPCO 37.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.45%)
KEL 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.1%)
LOTCHEM 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.56%)
MLCF 41.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.68%)
PAEL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-4.27%)
PIBTL 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.75%)
POWER 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.81%)
PPL 81.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.4%)
PRL 22.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.84%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.52%)
SNGP 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.18%)
TRG 167.00 Decreased By ▼ -11.90 (-6.65%)
UNITY 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.88%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.79%)
BR100 4,736 Decreased By ▼ -81.83 (-1.7%)
BR30 24,279 Decreased By ▼ -656.9 (-2.63%)
KSE100 44,262 Decreased By ▼ -600.76 (-1.34%)
KSE30 18,101 Decreased By ▼ -250.66 (-1.37%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,811
13124hr
Pakistan Cases
820,823
511224hr
Sindh
282,445
Punjab
301,114
Balochistan
22,278
Islamabad
75,067
KPK
117,557
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares end lower as financials, consumer goods drag; focus on Reliance results

  • The NSE Nifty 50 index fell 1.77% to 14,631.1, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex shed 1.98% to close at 48,782.36.
  • The Nifty and Sensex have fallen 5.2% and 7.1%, respectively, from February peaks as surging COVID-19 cases and related restrictions have threatened to derail the country's economic recovery.
Reuters 30 Apr 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares snapped a four-day winning streak on Friday, driven lower by financial and consumer goods stocks, while heavyweight Reliance Industries slipped ahead of earnings due later in the day.

The NSE Nifty 50 index fell 1.77% to 14,631.1, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex shed 1.98% to close at 48,782.36. The indexes, however, gained 2.0% and 1.9% over the week as upbeat corporate earnings reports buoyed sentiment.

The Nifty and Sensex have fallen 5.2% and 7.1%, respectively, from February peaks as surging COVID-19 cases and related restrictions have threatened to derail the country's economic recovery.

On Friday, India posted another record daily rise in coronavirus cases of 386,452.

"After the expiry of futures yesterday, investors are likely awaiting further news before taking fresh positions as there is uncertainty surrounding the state elections and rise in cases," said Anita Gandhi, director at Arihant Capital Markets.

"The conditions at street level aren't great either... there are fears as vaccines are running short and hospital beds fill up."

Although domestic financial markets have braved the COVID-19 headwinds so far, the path ahead for Indian stocks is likely to be "choppy, dictated by the persistence of the pandemic caseload," DBS Bank said in a note to clients.

Oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Reliance Industries ended 1.5% lower, ahead of reporting quarterly results on Friday.

The financial services sub-index dropped 3%, after four consecutive sessions in positive territory, with heavyweight Housing Development Finance Corporation falling 4.7%.

Consumer goods stocks lost 1.1%, with Hindustan Unilever Ltd shedding 2.2%, a day after reporting a rise in quarterly profit.

Bucking the wider trend, pharmaceutical stocks ended 1.3% higher as demand for hospital supplies and drugs including remdesivir surged under mounting coronavirus cases.

NSE Nifty 50 index S&P BSE Sensex BSE Sensex blue chip NSE Nifty 50 index

Indian shares end lower as financials, consumer goods drag; focus on Reliance results

PPP's Qadir Khan Mandokhail emerges victorious in NA-249 Karachi by-election

Govt decides to form committee over TLP's plea against party ban

PSX ends April with bears dominating the bourse

Pakistan further eased investment policy to benefit investors, says FM Qureshi

Israel pilgrimage stampede kills at least 44

Palestinian polls postponed until Jerusalem voting guaranteed: Abbas

Surge in insider attacks in Afghan army as Americans prepare to go: US govt

Worldwide Covid-19 cases pass 150 million: AFP tally

US aid arrives in India as Covid cases explode

Balance of payment (BoP) stability: Tapping expatriates only way in absence of export boost: PM

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters