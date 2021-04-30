Markets
Hong Kong stocks kick off with losses
- The Hang Seng Index fell 0.55 percent, or 159.83 points, to 29,143.43.
30 Apr 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks slipped in the first few minutes of trade Friday morning as investors struggled to maintain the previous day's rally despite a record performance on Wall Street and data showing the US economy powered along in the first quarter.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.19 percent, or 6.60 points, to 3,468.30, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.20 percent, or 4.62 points, to 2301.03.
