Markets
Hong Kong stocks sharply down at lunch
30 Apr 2021
HONG KONG: Shares finished the Hong Kong morning session deep in negative territory Friday, in line with an Asia-wide sell-off, following disappointing Chinese factory data.
The Hang Seng Index fell 1.53 percent, or 447.00 points, to 28,856.26.
