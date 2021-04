Farrukh Habib sworn in as state minister for information

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi on Thursday administered oath of office to Farrukh Habib as Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting.

The oath-taking ceremony held here at Aiwan-e-Sadr was attended by Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and other parliamentarians.

Farrukh Habib was elected as a Member of the National Assembly from Faisalabad’s NA-108 constituency in the 2018 elections.