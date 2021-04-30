Covid-19 vaccine: Around 1m doses reach from China through PIA

KARACHI: Around one million doses of Covid-19 vaccine reach Pakistan from China through three special flights of Pakistan International Airline (PIA) on Thursday. According to details, the national flag carrier under the directives of the government and the Health Ministry is operating three special flights to bring around one million vaccines in the country.

PIA spokesman confirmed that the first flight arrived in Islamabad from Beijing at 7.30am on Thursday.

Similarly, the second flight reached Islamabad at 12 noon on April 29, 2021 while the third flight loaded with the vaccines reached Islamabad at Thursday midnight.

Moreover, he confirmed that PIA brought around one million doses of Covid-19 vaccine in the country through three special flights, being operated by Boeing 777 aircraft.

