Administrator forms body to manage graveyards' affairs

Recorder Report 30 Apr 2021

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed has formed an eight-member central committee comprising officials of welfare organizations and Karachi Metropolitan Corporation to manage the graveyards' affairs.

The committee's responsibilities included overseeing matters and providing full support to bereaved families and keeping records of all graves and burials and ensuring that no immoral or anti-social activities take place within cemeteries.

The committee will also make necessary arrangements for the protection of graves and will submit its suggestions to the KMC for the formation of sub-committees for the management of all cemeteries in Karachi.

The committee meeting will be held regularly every month and its report along with suggestions will be sent to the administrator Karachi on a monthly basis. The convener or secretary of the committee will be Senior Director Media Management KMC Ali Hassan Sajid.

The members of the committee are director cemetery Iqbal Pervez, deputy director cemetery Sarwar Alam besides Zafar Abbas of JDC Welfare Organization, Manzar Alam of Al-Khidmat Welfare Society, Alamgir Welfare Truts's Rehan Yaseen, Yahya Attari of Dawat-e-Islami and Muhammad Khalid Noor of Al Noor Welfare.

The administrator said after reviewing the maintenance of cemeteries, improvement of burial process, resolution of grievances of citizens and other issues, it was felt to make action plan for improvement of cemeteries in collaboration with welfare and social organizations. He welcomed the fact that civil society and social organizations are fully cooperating in this endeavor.

Ahmed asked the citizens to approach the committee for any grievances. The committee will be responsible for taking timely steps to address them, he said, adding that the committee will work without any discrimination for improvement of infrastructure, provision of street lights.

The committee will oversee various matters including accuracy of corridors and tree plantation, prevention of thefts, issuance of burial certificates so that all these things can be done in a transparent and efficient manner.

Administrator Karachi said that managing committees are also being formed in six selected cemeteries. In the first phase, work will start from six cemeteries including Sakhi Hassan Cemetery, Issa Nagri Cemetery, Muhammad Shah Cemetery North Karachi, Model Colony Cemetery, Tariq Road Cemetery and Al-Noor Cemetery.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

