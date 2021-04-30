Protection of mangroves: SHC seeks report from Sindh govt

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday sought a report from provincial government about protection of mangroves in the province. A division bench of SHC comprising Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Amjad Sahito ordered the provincial government to furnish the report in the next hearing of the case related to handing of islands to federal government and protection of mangroves on these islands.

Assistant Attorney General told the court that ordinance pertaining to islands has lapsed so the federal government has no connection with the islands falling in the jurisdiction of Sindh. Petitioner submitted that protection of mangroves is the responsibility of Sindh government.

Justice Mazhar remarked that environment is an important issue and there should be concrete steps for its protection. Justice Amjad stated that forest department officials should be summoned to determine what steps are being taken for the protection of mangroves in the jurisdiction of province.

Court gave time to Sindh government to furnish the report about the protection of mangroves in the next hearing of the case. Meanwhile, the SHC ordered the provincial government to complete the process of hiring of people on disabled quota in three months.

The court gave the orders in the petition against non-hiring of people on disabled quota. The court stated that the Sindh government should give employment to qualified persons under the Disabled Act 2018.

"The authorities should ensure hiring of people with disabilities on five percent in jobs for them," the court declared.

The counsel for the petitioners told the court disabled people are being deprived of appointment on disabled quota and requested the court to issue orders to the provincial government to comply with the hiring of disabled people on the quota for them in the jobs.

