LME official prices

LONDON: The following were Wednesday official prices....
Recorder Report 30 Apr 2021

LONDON: The following were Wednesday official prices.

==================================================================================================
                 Aluminium  Aluminium   Copper     Lead     Nickel      Tin       Zinc      Nasaac
                   Alloy
==================================================================================================
Cash Buyer        1978.50    2392.50   9832.50   2076.00   17223.00   30046.00   2909.00   2253.50
Cash Seller
& Settlement      1978.50    2392.50   9832.50   2076.00   17223.00   30046.00   2909.00   2253.50
3-months Buyer    1975.00    2397.50   9823.50   2097.50   17262.00   27706.00   2926.00   2260.00
3-months Seller   1975.00    2397.50   9823.50   2097.50   17262.00   27706.00   2926.00   2260.00
15-months Buyer     —          —         —         —         —        25531.00     —             —
15-months Seller    —          —         —         —         —        25531.00     —             —
27-months Buyer     —          —         —         —         —          —          —             —
27-months Seller    —          —         —         —         —          —          —             —
==================================================================================================

Source: London Metals Exchange.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

LME market LME nickel LME copper LME aluminium

