LME official prices
30 Apr 2021
LONDON: The following were Wednesday official prices.
==================================================================================================
Aluminium Aluminium Copper Lead Nickel Tin Zinc Nasaac
Alloy
==================================================================================================
Cash Buyer 1978.50 2392.50 9832.50 2076.00 17223.00 30046.00 2909.00 2253.50
Cash Seller
& Settlement 1978.50 2392.50 9832.50 2076.00 17223.00 30046.00 2909.00 2253.50
3-months Buyer 1975.00 2397.50 9823.50 2097.50 17262.00 27706.00 2926.00 2260.00
3-months Seller 1975.00 2397.50 9823.50 2097.50 17262.00 27706.00 2926.00 2260.00
15-months Buyer — — — — — 25531.00 — —
15-months Seller — — — — — 25531.00 — —
27-months Buyer — — — — — — — —
27-months Seller — — — — — — — —
==================================================================================================
Source: London Metals Exchange.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
