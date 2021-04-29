Coronavirus vaccination for people aged 40 to begin on May 3: Asad Umar

Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar announced on Thursday that coronavirus vaccination for those aged 40 will begin on May 3.

In a tweet, the minister said that Pakistan vaccinated over 0.1 million for the second consecutive day. On Wednesday,117,852 people were administered the coronavirus vaccine for the first time since Pakistan began its vaccination drive.

"Encouraging to see pace of registration also picking up," Umar tweeted.

Meanwhile, a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) special plane arrived in Pakistan from China carrying 300,000 coronavirus vaccines, Geo reported. The PIA announced on its Twitter handle that three more PIA 777s arrived in Beijing to carry another large consignment of coronavirus vaccine.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Faisal Sultan said that there were 1,200 vaccination centres countrywide of which 22 were mass vaccination centres.

Pakistan has also started a walk-in facility for people aged 50 and above to get themselves inoculated. During the last 24 hours, 5480 new cases and 151 deaths.