ANL 34.55 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.2%)
ASC 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.06%)
ASL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.45%)
AVN 88.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.07%)
BOP 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
BYCO 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
DGKC 114.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-1.62%)
EPCL 50.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.97%)
FCCL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.74%)
FFBL 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
FFL 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.18%)
HASCOL 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (5.65%)
HUBC 76.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.84%)
HUMNL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.97%)
JSCL 19.26 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.73%)
KAPCO 38.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-2.88%)
KEL 3.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.36%)
LOTCHEM 14.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 42.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.17%)
PAEL 31.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.53%)
PIBTL 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.11%)
POWER 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.31%)
PPL 82.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.38%)
PRL 23.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.7%)
PTC 9.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
SNGP 39.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.38%)
TRG 178.90 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (0.85%)
UNITY 31.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.41%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.67%)
BR100 4,818 Decreased By ▼ -26.59 (-0.55%)
BR30 24,936 Decreased By ▼ -171.98 (-0.68%)
KSE100 44,863 Decreased By ▼ -196.01 (-0.44%)
KSE30 18,351 Decreased By ▼ -113.13 (-0.61%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,680
15124hr
Pakistan Cases
815,711
548024hr
Sindh
281,385
Punjab
298,818
Balochistan
22,118
Islamabad
74,640
KPK
116,523
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Glencore keeps full-year production guidance unchanged

  • Its copper production stood at 301,200 tonnes in the first quarter, but zinc fell 13,000 tonnes year-on-year to 282,600 tonnes and nickel was down 11% at 25,200 tonnes.
Reuters 29 Apr 2021

LONDON: Glencore said on Thursday its copper production rose by 3% in the first quarter on higher output at its South American operations, while zinc, lead and nickel output fell.

The London-listed company stuck to its production targets for 2021, after trimming coal guidance last year. It expects its full-year marketing earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) to be between $2.2 billion and $3.2 billion, the top range of its annual guidance.

Its copper production stood at 301,200 tonnes in the first quarter, but zinc fell 13,000 tonnes year-on-year to 282,600 tonnes and nickel was down 11% at 25,200 tonnes.

Production of battery material cobalt rose 11% in the same period.

Its quarterly coal production fell 23% to 24.5 tonnes, partly because of market-related cuts in Australia that started in the second half of 2020.

Oil output of 1.1 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe) fell 41% year on year, after its Chad oil fields were placed on care and maintenance in April 2020.

London BoE Glencore EBIT

Glencore keeps full-year production guidance unchanged

All stakeholders must engage for comprehensive political solution to Afghan peace process: Qureshi

PM welcomes Saudi Arabia peace initiative with Iran, says it will strengthen Muslim Ummah

US says sending $100 million in Covid supplies to India

US corporations, wealthy must 'pay their fair share': Biden

Voting begins for NA-249 by-poll in Karachi

Empty seats, historic turns: Biden delivers unique speech to Congress

India posts another spike in Covid deaths, record 3,645 fatalities

Biden launches audacious middle class spending package in speech to Congress

Over 200 Covid-19 deaths in a day

Fiscal consolidation or economic stimulus? Country faced with difficult choice: Tarin

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters