FFC announces first quarterly results for 2021

KARACHI: Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited (FFC) has announced its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 with net profitably of Rs 5.82 billion translating into an EPS of Rs 4.57 which was 36 percent higher than the last year.

The company also declared first interim dividend of Rs 3.50 per share for the quarter.

FFC attained urea production of 628 thousand tonnes, operating at combined efficiency of 123 percent and registered aggregate sales revenue of Rs 21.59 billion which was 5 percent higher than first quarter of last year. Other income of Company also increased due to higher dividend distribution by an associated company.

The company was able to maintain an uninterrupted business operations including continued supply chain, besides maintaining highest standards of health and safety for the employees under the adverse conditions of Covid-19. –PR

