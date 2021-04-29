PAEC develops first ICU ventilator ‘i-LIVE’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission has indigenously developed its own Intensive Care Unit Ventilator named “i-LIVE.”

According to a statement Wednesday, the ventilator has been developed by a PAEC team of diligent scientists and engineers applying all essential quality standards and regulatory requirements whereas doctors from PAEC Hospital Islamabad provided valuable input during its development process.

Besides passing through all internal reviews and testing, the “i-LIVE” ventilator also successfully passed the independent reviews and testing conducted throughout the development lifecycle by the evaluation team from Pakistan Innovation and Technology Center, Pakistan Engineering Council.