ANL 34.48 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.44%)
ASC 14.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.46%)
ASL 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.19%)
AVN 89.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
BOP 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
BYCO 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.91%)
DGKC 116.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.17%)
EPCL 51.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.44%)
FCCL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
FFBL 25.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.6%)
FFL 15.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.35%)
HASCOL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
HUBC 77.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.39%)
HUMNL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
JSCL 19.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.68%)
KAPCO 39.65 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.32%)
KEL 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.93%)
LOTCHEM 14.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.92%)
MLCF 42.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
PAEL 32.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.22%)
PIBTL 9.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
POWER 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.43%)
PPL 83.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.09%)
PRL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.07%)
PTC 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5%)
SNGP 40.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
TRG 177.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.38%)
UNITY 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.83%)
WTL 1.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,844 Decreased By ▼ -21.14 (-0.43%)
BR30 25,108 Decreased By ▼ -118.65 (-0.47%)
KSE100 45,059 Decreased By ▼ -233.75 (-0.52%)
KSE30 18,464 Decreased By ▼ -115.86 (-0.62%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,530
20124hr
Pakistan Cases
810,231
529224hr
Sindh
280,356
Punjab
296,144
Balochistan
21,945
Islamabad
74,131
KPK
115,596
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Deutsche Bank posts best quarterly profits since 2014

  • Deutsche Bank said first-quarter profits were 908 million euros ($1.10 billion) while global revenues, at 7.2 billion euros, were up 14 percent year-on-year, all exceeding analysts' expectations.
AFP 28 Apr 2021

FRANKFURT: Germany's largest lender Deutsche Bank reported its best quarterly profits for seven years on Wednesday, thanks to savings generated by restructuring and a good performance by its investment arm.

Shares in the long-suffering bank jumped more than seven percent following the announcement.

Deutsche Bank said first-quarter profits were 908 million euros ($1.10 billion) while global revenues, at 7.2 billion euros, were up 14 percent year-on-year, all exceeding analysts' expectations.

The best contribution came from the investment banking division, where revenues jumped 32 percent year-on-year.

The profitability of other divisions -- retail and corporate banking, asset management -- also rose over one year, in part thanks to strict discipline on costs.

"Deutsche Bank today reported its best quarterly profit since the first quarter of 2014," the company statement said.

"This result was driven by revenue growth, a substantial reduction in provision for credit losses, and lower adjusted costs year on year."

CEO Christian Sewing said this year's revenues would be close to 2020 levels, which was a strong year.

"While we can look back on an excellent quarter, the outlook is also encouraging," Sewing said in a letter to employees.

"Moreover, the past few months have shown that we are benefiting from a number of global economic trends, including ongoing high corporate and sovereign financing demands and the growing importance of sustainability."

Deutsche Bank posted last year its first annual profit since 2014 -- 113 million euros after setting aside 1.8 billion to cope with the risk of Covid-19-related credit losses -- boosted by strong gains at its investment banking division, the one-time problem child of the business.

Its worst-ever year came in 2016, when it lost 6.8 billion euros, mostly related to its investment bank's activities in the years around the financial crisis.

As a result, the investment bank was heavily hit in Sewing's restructuring plan in which targeted a reduction in posts by around one-fifth overall.

"Deutsche Bank has, at last, reported strong earnings across the board," said analyst Suvi Platerink Kosonen at ING bank.

"While this strong performance will be difficult to repeat, we expect the restructuring programme to support performance in 2021," she added.

Shares in the bank were up 7.6 percent in late morning trading, while Frankfurt's blue-chip DAX 30 index was up about 0.4 percent.

Deutsche Bank quarterly profits

Deutsche Bank posts best quarterly profits since 2014

Pakistan considering imported oxygen from China, Iran if 'need arises': Fawad Chaudhry

Pakistan's economy projected to rebound this year: ADB

Rouhani says leak sought to sow 'discord' amid Iran nuclear talks

Farrukh Habib to take oath as State Minister for Information and Broadcasting tomorrow

White House considering intellectual property waiver for COVID-19 vaccines

In a first, Pakistan vaccinates over 0.1mn people in a single day

Govt to impose two-week lockdown in 20 cities after surge in COVID-19 infections

Pakistan understands it will face grave consequences in case of civil war in Afghanistan: Khalilzad

Pakistan reports highest daily death toll after 201 die from coronavirus

Iran's Zarif says favours 'adjustment' between military, diplomatic spheres

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters