ANL 34.48 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.44%)
ASC 14.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.46%)
ASL 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.19%)
AVN 89.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
BOP 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
BYCO 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.91%)
DGKC 116.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.17%)
EPCL 51.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.44%)
FCCL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
FFBL 25.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.6%)
FFL 15.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.35%)
HASCOL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
HUBC 77.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.39%)
HUMNL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
JSCL 19.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.68%)
KAPCO 39.65 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.32%)
KEL 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.93%)
LOTCHEM 14.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.92%)
MLCF 42.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
PAEL 32.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.22%)
PIBTL 9.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
POWER 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.43%)
PPL 83.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.09%)
PRL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.07%)
PTC 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5%)
SNGP 40.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
TRG 177.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.38%)
UNITY 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.83%)
WTL 1.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,844 Decreased By ▼ -21.14 (-0.43%)
BR30 25,108 Decreased By ▼ -118.65 (-0.47%)
KSE100 45,059 Decreased By ▼ -233.75 (-0.52%)
KSE30 18,464 Decreased By ▼ -115.86 (-0.62%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,530
20124hr
Pakistan Cases
810,231
529224hr
Sindh
280,356
Punjab
296,144
Balochistan
21,945
Islamabad
74,131
KPK
115,596
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Canadian dollar holds near multi-week high as oil rallies

  • Ottawa has lined up billions in new spending to provide emergency support during a virulent third wave of COVID-19.
Reuters 28 Apr 2021

TORONTO: The Canadian dollar was little changed against its US counterpart on Tuesday, holding near its highest level in over five weeks as oil prices climbed and investors awaited comments from Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, rose as OPEC, Russia and their allies will stick to plans to raise output slightly from May 1, suggesting it does not see a lasting impact on demand from India's coronavirus crisis.

US crude prices settled 1.7% higher at $62.94 a barrel, while the Canadian dollar was trading nearly unchanged at 1.2401 to the greenback, or 80.64 US cents. It traded in a range of 1.2388 to 1.2418.

On Monday, the loonie touched its strongest intraday level since March 18 at 1.2379, supported by the Bank of Canada's more hawkish stance.

Macklem is due to appear before the House of Commons Standing Committee on Finance at 4:00 p.m. ET (2000 GMT).

In contrast, the US Federal Reserve is not expected to change its policy guidance at the end of its two-day meeting on Wednesday.

The province of Quebec reported Canada's first death of a patient from a rare blood clot condition after receiving the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

Ottawa has lined up billions in new spending to provide emergency support during a virulent third wave of COVID-19.

Still, S&P Global Ratings on Monday affirmed its AAA rating for Canada, saying it expects the economy to post a strong recovery in 2021.

Canadian government bond yields were higher across a steeper curve, with the 10-year up 2.3 basis points at 1.553%.

Canadian retail sales data for February is due on Wednesday, while GDP data for the same month is due on Friday.

Coronavirus Canadian Dollar Bank of Canada Tiff Macklem US crude prices

Canadian dollar holds near multi-week high as oil rallies

Pakistan's economy projected to rebound this year: ADB

Rouhani says leak sought to sow 'discord' amid Iran nuclear talks

Farrukh Habib to take oath as State Minister for Information and Broadcasting tomorrow

White House considering intellectual property waiver for COVID-19 vaccines

In a first, Pakistan vaccinates over 0.1mn people in a single day

Govt to impose two-week lockdown in 20 cities after surge in COVID-19 infections

Pakistan understands it will face grave consequences in case of civil war in Afghanistan: Khalilzad

Pakistan reports highest daily death toll after 201 die from coronavirus

Iran's Zarif says favours 'adjustment' between military, diplomatic spheres

India's Covid death toll passes 200,000

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters