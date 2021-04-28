ANL 34.67 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2%)
ASC 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.32%)
ASL 22.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.79%)
AVN 89.99 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.89%)
BOP 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
BYCO 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
DGKC 116.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 51.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.77%)
FCCL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.39%)
FFBL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.95%)
FFL 15.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.33%)
HASCOL 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.56%)
HUBC 77.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.45%)
HUMNL 6.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
JSCL 19.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.83%)
KAPCO 39.60 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.19%)
KEL 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.93%)
LOTCHEM 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.03%)
MLCF 42.95 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.49%)
PAEL 32.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
PIBTL 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.81%)
POWER 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.74%)
PPL 83.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.82%)
PRL 24.55 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.78%)
PTC 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
SILK 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-7.14%)
SNGP 40.07 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.23%)
TRG 179.85 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (1%)
UNITY 31.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.62%)
WTL 1.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.67%)
BR100 4,868 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (0.05%)
BR30 25,244 Increased By ▲ 17.82 (0.07%)
KSE100 45,204 Decreased By ▼ -89.05 (-0.2%)
KSE30 18,533 Decreased By ▼ -47.71 (-0.26%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,530
20124hr
Pakistan Cases
810,231
529224hr
Sindh
280,356
Punjab
296,144
Balochistan
21,945
Islamabad
74,131
KPK
115,596
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Pakistan should continue efforts toward fiscal consolidation and policy reforms: ADB

  • The ADB report highlighted that reforms are required to promote high value-added exports, expand social spending, reinforce energy sector financial and technical sustainability, and implement structural changes that will strengthen institutions and create jobs.
Ali Ahmed 28 Apr 2021

As COVID-19 pandemic continues to pose major health care and economic challenge to Pakistan. The country needs to continue its efforts toward fiscal consolidation and policy reforms that will be key to sustaining improvements in macroeconomic, especially in broadening the tax base and improving the business environment.

This was stated by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in its latest Fact Sheet on Pakistan. The ADB report highlighted that reforms are required to promote high value-added exports, expand social spending, reinforce energy sector financial and technical sustainability, and implement structural changes that will strengthen institutions and create jobs.

The report mentioned that ADB will support Pakistan’s development priorities as outlined in the bank’s new country partnership strategy, 2021–2025.

“The strategy focuses on improving economic management, building resilience, and boosting competitiveness and private sector development,” it said.

ADB’s assistance will comprise support for structural reforms and project assistance in key sectors, including energy, transport, irrigation, agriculture, urban infrastructure and services, small and medium-sized enterprises, and social development.

In 2020, ADB’s loan and grant disbursements to Pakistan amounted to $1.78 billion, comprising $1.1 billion in program lending and $680.7 million from project lending. ADB provided significant and rapid support to Pakistan’s coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic response.

This included a $500 million loan under the bank’s COVID-19 Active Response and Expenditure Support Program to help the government deliver social protection programs. The funds were channeled through the government’s flagship poverty alleviation program, Ehsaas, to expand health sector capabilities and deliver fiscal stimulus to boost economic growth and create jobs.

Pakistan ADB Reforms tax base fiscal consolidation Fact Sheet

Pakistan should continue efforts toward fiscal consolidation and policy reforms: ADB

In a first, Pakistan vaccinates over 0.1mn people in a single day

Govt to impose two-week lockdown in 20 cities after surge in COVID-19 infections

Pakistan understands it will face grave consequences in case of civil war in Afghanistan: Khalilzad

Pakistan reports highest daily death toll after 201 die from coronavirus

Iran's Zarif says favours 'adjustment' between military, diplomatic spheres

India's Covid death toll passes 200,000

Pakistan urges Canada to reconsider its decision of suspending flights from Pakistan

Minister explains circular debt strategy: Govt mulling buying IPPs to shut them

UBS, Nomura push global banks’ Archegos losses over $10bn

EAC to propose steps to boost FDI

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters