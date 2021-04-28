Markets
London Stock Exchange reports 3.9% rise in first quarter income
- The group said in a trading statement that its divestment of Borsa Italiana was progressing well and expected to be completed shortly in the second quarter.
28 Apr 2021
LONDON: The London Stock Exchange Group reported a rise of 3.9% in total income in the first quarter as it continued to integrate its $27 billion acquisition of data and analytics company Refinitiv.
The group said in a trading statement that its divestment of Borsa Italiana was progressing well and expected to be completed shortly in the second quarter.
About 40 million pounds of cost synergies from the Refinitiv takeover have already been realised on a run-rate basis and new products arising from the combination now launched, the exchange said.
Pakistan's economy projected to rebound this year: ADB
London Stock Exchange reports 3.9% rise in first quarter income
In a first, Pakistan vaccinates over 0.1mn people in a single day
Govt to impose two-week lockdown in 20 cities after surge in COVID-19 infections
Pakistan understands it will face grave consequences in case of civil war in Afghanistan: Khalilzad
Pakistan reports highest daily death toll after 201 die from coronavirus
Iran's Zarif says favours 'adjustment' between military, diplomatic spheres
India's Covid death toll passes 200,000
Pakistan urges Canada to reconsider its decision of suspending flights from Pakistan
Minister explains circular debt strategy: Govt mulling buying IPPs to shut them
UBS, Nomura push global banks’ Archegos losses over $10bn
EAC to propose steps to boost FDI
Read more stories
Comments