London Stock Exchange reports 3.9% rise in first quarter income

LONDON: The London Stock Exchange Group reported a rise of 3.9% in total income in the first quarter as it continued to integrate its $27 billion acquisition of data and analytics company Refinitiv.

The group said in a trading statement that its divestment of Borsa Italiana was progressing well and expected to be completed shortly in the second quarter.

About 40 million pounds of cost synergies from the Refinitiv takeover have already been realised on a run-rate basis and new products arising from the combination now launched, the exchange said.