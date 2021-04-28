No concrete policy made to overcome Covid-19: Abbasi

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said the government has so far not made any concrete policy to overcome Covid-19.

Talking to the media after appearing before an accountability court in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) case, Abbasi said this is very strange that the government has so far not made any concrete policy regarding the fight against pandemic.

To a question about spread of Covid-19 in India, he said India has their own problems but the question was that what steps we have taken for fighting against the Covid-19.

India has vaccinated over eight percent of its population, while we have not vaccinated even one percent of our population.

He said that today, lockdown is not a solution, and the solution is to wear masks and getting vaccinated.

“Government should spend Rs50 billion and purchase five crore vaccines and start administering to the people,” he said, adding, that so far Pakistan is the only country in the world that has purchased not a single vaccine.

To a question about return of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) into the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), he said “Maulana Fazlur Rehman chief of PDM on Monday last said that PPP should review its behaviour and restore its trust. We want all opposition go together but if they were unable to restore trust then there is no place for those who left PDM.”

Abbasi said PM Imran Khan in his speech said the country was developing and progressing, “we keep asking where is development.”

Imran Khan used to make speeches on a daily basis but tell us in which sector progress and development has been made, he said, adding that in Pakistan, everyone is upset.

Earlier, he appeared before an accountability court-II judge Muhammad Azam Khan in LNG case against him and others. At the start of the hearing, the judge said lets start recording statement of third witness.

At this, Abbasi came to the rostrum and told the judge, his counsel Barrister Zafarrullah Khan is still Covid-19 positive, due which he could not appear before the court.

If your counsel was not available then you should hire another counsel, so that proceeding of the case can proceed, the judge told Abbasi.

Abbasi said that he will inform the court after consulting his counsel.

At this, the judge said this is wrong, he has made it clear at the previous hearing, the judge said, adding that we will start hearing of the case on a daily basis.

The court after marking Abbasi’s attendance allowed him to leave.

Accused Saeed Ahmed’s counsel conducted cross examination of prosecution witness, Abdur Rasheed.

The court adjourned hearing of the case till today (Wednesday) and summoned prosecution witness Rasheed, again.

