Business & Finance

Young Tech Entrepreneurs: BoP and National Incubation Centre collaborates

Updated 28 Apr 2021

LAHORE: The Bank of Punjab has always been at the forefront to support young entrepreneurs as a part of its CSR initiatives. In line with this vision, The Bank of Punjab has collaborated with the National Incubation Centre, Karachi and hosted an Award and MoU signing ceremony at NIC, NED University, Karachi.

The event marked the MoU signing of a partnership agreement between the Bank of Punjab and NIC Karachi in creating a FinTech Learning and Development Centre at NIC Karachi, collaboratively. As a part of the initiative, the organizations will be providing FinTech startups a collaborative workspace, access to various training programs, and industry mentors from the financial and IT sector. To expand the budding FinTech sector in Pakistan, the Bank of Punjab and NIC Karachi will be hosting a FinTech Conference/ Hackathon jointly.

The ceremony was attended by Zahid Mustafa (Group Chief Consumer and Digital Banking – BOP), Faisal Ejaz Khan (Chief Information Officer – BOP), Nofel Daud (Group Head Retail Banking – BOP and Asad Zia (Head of Marketing – BOP), Omar Abedin (Project Director – NIC) and Syed Azfar Hussain (Program Manager – NIC).

Speaking at the occasion, Zahid Mustafa said “It’s about time we understand that banking of tomorrow is going to be very different from banking of yester years or even banking of today. It’s a pleasure for me to announce a partnership that we have signed a MoU with NIC Karachi in which we will be sponsoring 4 seats for co-creation work, working with the entrepreneurs that are attracted by NIC to come up with solutions in the digital space.”—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

IT sector fintech bank of punjab NED University NIC Zahid Mustafa

