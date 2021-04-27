Markets
South Korea's KOCOPIA bought about 50,000 tonnes corn from Ukraine
- The corn was purchased at an estimated $339.88 a tonne c&f for arrival in South Korea around July 20. Seller was believed to be trading house Posco.
HAMBURG: South Korea's Korea Corn Processing Industry Association (KOCOPIA) purchased about 50,000 tonnes of corn expected to be sourced from Ukraine in a private deal on Monday without an international tender being issued, European traders said on Tuesday.
The corn was purchased at an estimated $339.88 a tonne c&f for arrival in South Korea around July 20. Seller was believed to be trading house Posco.
