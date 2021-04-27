ANL 33.99 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.03%)
Pakistan

AJK people appealed to observe ‘Jumma-tul-Mubarak’ as day of repentance

  • He underlined that the impact of the current wave of corona virus was more dangerous than that of the previous therefore complete implementation of SOPs was the only way to control the virus.
AFP 27 Apr 2021

MIRPUR (AJK): Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan has appealed to the people to observe Jama-Tul-Mubarak as the day of repentance and bow before Allah, the Almighty, offering special prayers for forgiveness to get rid of corona pandemic.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, he said that in view of the fast deteriorating situation following sharp spike of corona virus in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu & Kashmir special prayers be offered to save the humanity from pandemic.

The Prime Minister also appealed to the Ulema and religious scholars to instruct the people during Jumma congregations to strictly follow the SOPs in the light of the directions given by the government in this regard.

He underlined that the impact of the current wave of corona virus was more dangerous than that of the previous therefore complete implementation of SOPs was the only way to control the virus.

Meanwhile the AJK Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan has expressed deep sense of shock over the death of Justice (Retired) Sardar Muhammad Nawaz Khan. He prayed for the rest of the departed soul in eternal peace besides expressing sympathies with the bereaved family.

