ANL 33.99 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.03%)
ASC 14.39 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.55%)
ASL 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
AVN 89.20 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (2.4%)
BOP 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
BYCO 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
DGKC 116.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.02%)
EPCL 52.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-2.88%)
FCCL 23.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.95%)
FFBL 26.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.78%)
FFL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.4%)
HASCOL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.44%)
HUBC 77.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.84%)
HUMNL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
JSCL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-4.61%)
KAPCO 38.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.26%)
KEL 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.36%)
LOTCHEM 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.89%)
MLCF 42.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-3%)
PAEL 32.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1%)
POWER 8.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
PPL 84.22 Decreased By ▼ -4.33 (-4.89%)
PRL 24.36 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.57%)
PTC 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
SILK 1.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.28%)
TRG 178.07 Decreased By ▼ -3.03 (-1.67%)
UNITY 32.19 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.52%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.96%)
BR100 4,866 Decreased By ▼ -43.7 (-0.89%)
BR30 25,226 Decreased By ▼ -401.09 (-1.57%)
KSE100 45,293 Decreased By ▼ -389.9 (-0.85%)
KSE30 18,580 Decreased By ▼ -217.01 (-1.15%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,329
14224hr
Pakistan Cases
804,939
448724hr
Sindh
279,272
Punjab
293,468
Balochistan
21,803
Islamabad
73,804
KPK
114,661
World

Talks to revive Iran nuclear deal to resume

  • In retaliation to the US re-imposing sanctions, Iran has started to step up its nuclear activities since 2019.
AFP 27 Apr 2021

VIENNA: Parties to the Iran nuclear agreement are expected to resume their negotiations on Tuesday in Vienna to revive the tattered accord.

The remaining partners to the 2015 deal have been engaged in talks since early this month to try to return the United States to the accord.

Delegates from Britain, China, France, Germany, Iran and Russia are to meet from 3:00 pm (1300 GMT) in the third round of the EU-chaired negotiations in a Vienna luxury hotel, the EU said in a statement.

Iran has refused to negotiate with the US directly, but US delegates are staying in an adjacent luxury hotel and are being regularly updated by the EU negotiator in a round of shuttle diplomacy.

The 2015 accord aimed to give Iran sanctions relief in exchange for it curtailing its nuclear programme, but the deal started to unravel in 2018 when then US president Donald Trump walked out of it.

In retaliation to the US re-imposing sanctions, Iran has started to step up its nuclear activities since 2019.

Tehran has insisted on its readiness to return to its nuclear commitments once it can assure sanctions relief.

US President Joe Biden is seeking to revive the agreement.

Negotiators have lauded progress in the talks, but also said that there is still a long way to go and details need to be worked out to save the accord.

EU negotiator Enrique Mora said in a column published Monday on the Spanish site Politica Exterior that "many obstacles" remained, mentioning "domestic politics in Tehran and Washington, where the agreement probably has more detractors than supporters".

The hope is to achieve a concrete result "by the end of May", before Iranian presidential elections in June, a diplomat familiar with the discussions told AFP.

Last Thursday, Iran's foreign ministry issued a defence of its negotiating team, following days of growing criticism by state media.

A senior US official last week said Washington had shared details of the sanctions it was prepared to lift with Tehran.

