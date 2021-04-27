ANL 33.99 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.03%)
Apr 27, 2021
World

Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Tuesday

  • At least 147,736,620 cases of coronavirus have been registered.
AFP 27 Apr 2021

PARIS: The novel coronavirus has killed at least 3,122,150 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Tuesday.

At least 147,736,620 cases of coronavirus have been registered.

The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

These figures are based on daily tolls provided by health authorities in each country and exclude later re-evaluations by statistical organisations, as has happened in Russia, Spain and Britain.

On Monday, 10,840 new deaths and 715,609 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were India with 2,771, followed by Brazil with 1,139 and Iran with 496.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 572,674 deaths from 32,125,098 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 391,936 deaths from 14,369,423 cases, Mexico with 215,113 deaths from 2,329,534 cases, India with 197,894 deaths from 17,636,307 cases, and the United Kingdom with 127,434 deaths from 4,406,946 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Hungary with 277 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Czech Republic with 272, Bosnia-Herzegovina 255, Montenegro 233 and Bulgaria 229.

Europe overall has 1,054,716 deaths from 49,644,602 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 899,230 deaths from 28,234,830 infections, and the United States and Canada 596,672 deaths from 33,308,774 cases.

Asia has reported 322,354 deaths from 24,357,252 cases, the Middle East 127,710 deaths from 7,633,366 cases, Africa 120,425 deaths from 4,514,887 cases, and Oceania 1,043 deaths from 42,911 cases.

Since the start of the pandemic, the number of tests conducted has greatly increased while testing and reporting techniques have improved, leading to a rise in reported cases.

However the number of diagnosed cases is only a part of the real total number of infections as a significant number of less serious or asymptomatic cases always remain undetected.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.

