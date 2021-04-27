Gold prices remain unchanged at Rs104,600 per tola

ISLAMABAD: The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed no change on Tuesday and was traded at Rs104,600, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold and 10 gram 22 karat gold also remained static at Rs89,678 and Rs82,204 respectively.

Likewise, the price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1350 and Rs1157.40 respectively.

The gold price in the international market witnessed no change and was traded at $1780.