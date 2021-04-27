ANL 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.76%)
ASC 14.64 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.32%)
ASL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
AVN 89.55 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (2.8%)
BOP 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.76%)
BYCO 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
DGKC 116.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.77%)
EPCL 52.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.95%)
FCCL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFBL 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.22%)
FFL 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (4.06%)
HASCOL 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.22%)
HUBC 79.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.76%)
HUMNL 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
JSCL 19.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.13%)
KAPCO 39.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.77%)
KEL 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.63%)
LOTCHEM 14.49 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.47%)
MLCF 43.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.5%)
PAEL 32.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.22%)
PIBTL 9.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.1%)
POWER 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.81%)
PPL 85.55 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-3.39%)
PRL 23.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
PTC 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
SILK 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
SNGP 39.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.85%)
TRG 179.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-0.99%)
UNITY 32.15 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.39%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.31%)
BR100 4,899 Decreased By ▼ -10.08 (-0.21%)
BR30 25,477 Decreased By ▼ -150.07 (-0.59%)
KSE100 45,501 Decreased By ▼ -181.28 (-0.4%)
KSE30 18,705 Decreased By ▼ -92.48 (-0.49%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,329
14224hr
Pakistan Cases
804,939
448724hr
Sindh
279,272
Punjab
293,468
Balochistan
21,803
Islamabad
73,804
KPK
114,661
US oil may retest support at $60.75

Reuters 27 Apr 2021

SINGAPORE: US oil may retest a support at $60.75 per barrel, a break below which could cause a fall to $59.92. The support triggered two bounces, which are regarded as a part of a wave C from $64.24.

This wave is capable of travelling to $57.25, the ending point of the preceding wave A.

The second bounce may end around $62.59 again, as it looks like the third leg of a small flat pattern.

A break above $62.59 could lead to a gain to $63.88.

The wave count will have to be reviewed then.

On the daily chart, the correction from $67.98 is expected to be as lasting as the one from the Aug. 25, 2020 high of $43.57, which ended on Nov. 2, 2020.

As far as the duration is concerned, the correction looks incomplete.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

