No talks with India sans Kashmir: Ali

  • He said that involvement of Kashmiri leadership, government of Pakistan and Indian leadership is must to make fruitful discussion on Kashmir.
APP Updated 26 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan on Monday said that government would not hold talks with India sans Kashmir.

Talking to a private television channel, he said that Kashmiri people had given lot of sacrifices and Pakistan’s government has its principle stand on Kashmir.

He said that involvement of Kashmiri leadership, government of Pakistan and Indian leadership is must to make fruitful discussion on Kashmir.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has raised the plight of Kashmiri people at all important forums, he said.

Pakistan and India are nuclear power states, and both the countries had intelligence level connection, he said. Pakistan could not step back on the issue of Kashmir, he remarked.

Replying to a question regarding in camera session of the parliament, he said there is no harm to have debate on Kashmir by holding in camera session.

Imran Khan, he said wanted to address the core issue of Kashmir with India for permanent peace in the region.

Commenting on corona virus situation in Pakistan, he said government was taking all possible measures and implementing standard operating procedures (SOPs), to avert rising number of COVID cases in the country.

