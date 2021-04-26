ANL 32.99 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.51%)
Apr 27, 2021
Proton X50 SUV is also coming to Pakistan

  • Reportedly, Proton has overwhelmingly high demand in the Malaysian market. Once the local demand is catered, the SUV will be exported to the foreign market, including Pakistan.
Syed Ahmed Updated 26 Apr 2021

Malaysia’s most reliable source for automotive news, paultan.org, has confirmed that the Proton X50 SUV is also en route to Pakistan. Although there isn't a date for the launch, it will happen 'eventually'.

Whether it happens sooner or later, is what will affect the price bracket. Currently, the X50 SUV has been launched in four trim levels with four price tags. The Standard variant costs 79,200 Malaysian Ringgit and estimated at 3.1 million PKR. The Executive variant costs RM 84,800 or approximately 3.3 million PKR. The Premium variant costs RM 93,200 amounting to 3.6 million PKR, and the Flagship Variant costs RM 103,300 or 4.1 million PKR.

Paultan.org reports Proton has overwhelmingly high demand in the Malaysian market, there are plans to put the export of the SUV on hold. Once they've catered to the growing Malaysian market, it will eventually be exported to other markets as well. Pakistan was listed among the markets that will receive the vehicle for CKD development purposes.

While they didn't put a date on it, X50 is reported to join the Saga and the X70 in due time.

About The Car

The Proton X50 is a sub-compact crossover SUV that is intended to go up against the likes of the Honda HR-V (Honda Vezel), the Toyota C-HR, the Nissan Juke, and others B-segment crossovers in Pakistan.

The vehicle only debuted in the Malaysian market six months ago. It comes with two powertrain options. The base powerplant is a 1.5-liter turbocharged 3-cylinder petrol engine that makes 148 hp and 225 Nm of torque. There is also the more powerful 1.5-liter turbocharged 3-cylinder petrol engine that makes 177 hp and 250 Nm of torque. All this power is sent to the front wheels only via a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox.

While many vehicles in the Pakistani market lack basic safety features like driver and passenger airbags, Proton is not taking safety lightly. Some impressive safety features include;

  • Six airbags
  • Electronic stability control (ESC) *Traction control
  • Anti-lock Braking System (ABS)
  • Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD)
  • Brake Assist
  • Hill hold assist
  • Hill descent control
  • 360-degree camera
  • 8 parking sensors (4 upfront, 4 outback)
  • Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
  • Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB)
  • Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)
  • Lane Keep Assist (LKA)
  • Lane Departure Warning (LDW)
  • Blind Spot Monitoring (BSM)
  • Auto high-beam control
  • Auto Park Assist
  • Tire pressure monitoring system

Other features include;

  • Keyless entry and go
  • Remote engine start
  • Rear AC vents
  • 25-inch touch-sensitive smart infotainment screen
  • Voice command
  • Navigation
  • Online weather forecast
  • Joox music streaming
  • 4G and WiFi, smartphone, and Bluetooth connectivity
  • 6-speaker premium sound system *Three USB ports (one data, two charging)
  • N95 cabin filter
  • Leather-wrapped steering wheel with function control switches
  • Six-way powered driver’s seat
  • 7.0-inch digital instrument display
  • Side mirror-mounted puddle lamps
  • Panoramic sunroof

Some of these features will be missing in the lower-trim models. Several SUVs are making their way into the Pakistani market. If Proton is to contend, it could play the ‘value-for-money card for the X50's success.

