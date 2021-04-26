Proton X50 SUV is also coming to Pakistan

Malaysia’s most reliable source for automotive news, paultan.org, has confirmed that the Proton X50 SUV is also en route to Pakistan. Although there isn't a date for the launch, it will happen 'eventually'.

Whether it happens sooner or later, is what will affect the price bracket. Currently, the X50 SUV has been launched in four trim levels with four price tags. The Standard variant costs 79,200 Malaysian Ringgit and estimated at 3.1 million PKR. The Executive variant costs RM 84,800 or approximately 3.3 million PKR. The Premium variant costs RM 93,200 amounting to 3.6 million PKR, and the Flagship Variant costs RM 103,300 or 4.1 million PKR.

Paultan.org reports Proton has overwhelmingly high demand in the Malaysian market, there are plans to put the export of the SUV on hold. Once they've catered to the growing Malaysian market, it will eventually be exported to other markets as well. Pakistan was listed among the markets that will receive the vehicle for CKD development purposes.

While they didn't put a date on it, X50 is reported to join the Saga and the X70 in due time.

About The Car

The Proton X50 is a sub-compact crossover SUV that is intended to go up against the likes of the Honda HR-V (Honda Vezel), the Toyota C-HR, the Nissan Juke, and others B-segment crossovers in Pakistan.

The vehicle only debuted in the Malaysian market six months ago. It comes with two powertrain options. The base powerplant is a 1.5-liter turbocharged 3-cylinder petrol engine that makes 148 hp and 225 Nm of torque. There is also the more powerful 1.5-liter turbocharged 3-cylinder petrol engine that makes 177 hp and 250 Nm of torque. All this power is sent to the front wheels only via a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox.

While many vehicles in the Pakistani market lack basic safety features like driver and passenger airbags, Proton is not taking safety lightly. Some impressive safety features include;

Six airbags

Electronic stability control (ESC) *Traction control

Anti-lock Braking System (ABS)

Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD)

Brake Assist

Hill hold assist

Hill descent control

360-degree camera

8 parking sensors (4 upfront, 4 outback)

Forward Collision Warning (FCW)

Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB)

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

Lane Keep Assist (LKA)

Lane Departure Warning (LDW)

Blind Spot Monitoring (BSM)

Auto high-beam control

Auto Park Assist

Tire pressure monitoring system

Other features include;

Keyless entry and go

Remote engine start

Rear AC vents

25-inch touch-sensitive smart infotainment screen

Voice command

Navigation

Online weather forecast

Joox music streaming

4G and WiFi, smartphone, and Bluetooth connectivity

6-speaker premium sound system *Three USB ports (one data, two charging)

N95 cabin filter

Leather-wrapped steering wheel with function control switches

Six-way powered driver’s seat

7.0-inch digital instrument display

Side mirror-mounted puddle lamps

Panoramic sunroof

Some of these features will be missing in the lower-trim models. Several SUVs are making their way into the Pakistani market. If Proton is to contend, it could play the ‘value-for-money card for the X50's success.