Rupee sheds 26 paisas against dollar

ISLAMABAD: The exchange rate of Pakistan rupee weakened by 26 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Monday and closed at Rs154.13 as compared to the previous day’s closing of Rs153.87.

According to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs154.3 and Rs155.2 respectively.

Similarly, the price of euro was appreciated by Rs 1.06 and closed at Rs186.45 against the last day’s trading of Rs185.39, the State Bank of Pakistan reported.

The Japanese Yen gained one paisa to close at Rs1.43, whereas an increase of 98 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound, which was traded at Rs214.64 as compared to its last closing of Rs 213.66.

The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 07 paisas each to close at Rs 41.96 and Rs 40.09 respectively.