Australia shares set to open flat

- Markets in New Zealand were closed for a holiday.
26 Apr 2021
Australian shares are set to open flat on Monday despite strong positive leads from the Wall Street, as a snap lockdown in Perth is expected to weigh on sentiment offsetting gains likely to be made by miners on rising iron ore prices.
The local share price index futures rose 0.06%, a 34.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark edged higher on Friday.
