CM orders for enhancing number of ventilators, oxygen beds in hospitals

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the health minister and secretaries to enhance the number of ventilators and oxygen beds in hospitals immediately besides ensuring availability of oxygen cylinders at the health facilities.

The chief minister warned that 3rd wave of coronavirus was getting worse and an increase in the number of patients was putting immense pressure on the medical system, said a handout issued here on Sunday.

Usman Buzdar ordered for ensuring the availability of oxygen in all hospitals of the province at any cost and asked for a constant liaison with the oxygen supply companies and taking all necessary steps keeping in view the demand and supply.

He maintained the availability of oxygen cylinders should be ensured at fixed rates.