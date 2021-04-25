ANL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
ASC 14.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.51%)
ASL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.05%)
AVN 86.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.06%)
BOP 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
BYCO 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
DGKC 116.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.17%)
EPCL 52.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.87%)
FCCL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.82%)
FFBL 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.27%)
FFL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
HASCOL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
HUBC 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.31%)
HUMNL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.65%)
JSCL 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.76%)
KAPCO 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.55%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.6%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
MLCF 42.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.74%)
PAEL 32.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
POWER 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.62%)
PPL 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.2%)
PRL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
PTC 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.21%)
SNGP 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.64%)
TRG 176.00 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (2.92%)
UNITY 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.6%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.97%)
BR100 4,795 Decreased By ▼ -29.74 (-0.62%)
BR30 24,960 Decreased By ▼ -99.54 (-0.4%)
KSE100 44,707 Decreased By ▼ -222.85 (-0.5%)
KSE30 18,276 Decreased By ▼ -98.7 (-0.54%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,117
11824hr
Pakistan Cases
795,627
561124hr
Sindh
277,593
Punjab
288,598
Balochistan
21,618
Islamabad
72,981
KPK
113,121
Back-in-form Rizwan scores unbeaten 91 for Pakistan

  • Rizwan has had mixed fortunes in the series, posting an unbeaten 82 in the first match but only 13 in the second.
AFP 25 Apr 2021

HARARE: Mohammad Rizwan struck 91 runs off 60 balls as Pakistan sped to 165-3 in 20 overs against Zimbabwe on Sunday in the third and final Twenty20 international match with the series level at 1-1.

The opening batsman scored three sixes and five fours as the tourists exceeded the expectations of captain Babar Azam, who believed it would be a challenge to surpass 140 on a bowler-friendly pitch.

Rizwan has had mixed fortunes in the series, posting an unbeaten 82 in the first match but only 13 in the second.

After the loss of recalled Sharjeel Khan for 18 off the last ball of the fourth over, Rizwan and Azam put on 126 runs for the second wicket before the captain was out for 52 in the third ball of the final over.

Azam faced 46 balls in 64 minutes and his total included five fours as Pakistan chase a second T20 series victory on the tour having beaten South Africa 3-1.

Medium pacer Luke Jongwe, the star of a shock 19-run Zimbabwe victory in the second match, was once again the most impressive bowler, taking the three wickets while conceding 37 runs in four overs.

The T20 series will be followed by two Tests, also in Harare, beginning on April 29 and May 7.

Pakistan Twenty20 Zimbabwe Mohammad Rizwan

