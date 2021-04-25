ANL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
ASC 14.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.51%)
ASL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.05%)
AVN 86.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.06%)
BOP 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
BYCO 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
DGKC 116.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.17%)
EPCL 52.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.87%)
FCCL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.82%)
FFBL 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.27%)
FFL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
HASCOL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
HUBC 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.31%)
HUMNL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.65%)
JSCL 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.76%)
KAPCO 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.55%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.6%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
MLCF 42.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.74%)
PAEL 32.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
POWER 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.62%)
PPL 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.2%)
PRL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
PTC 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.21%)
SNGP 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.64%)
TRG 176.00 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (2.92%)
UNITY 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.6%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.97%)
BR100 4,795 Decreased By ▼ -29.74 (-0.62%)
BR30 24,960 Decreased By ▼ -99.54 (-0.4%)
KSE100 44,707 Decreased By ▼ -222.85 (-0.5%)
KSE30 18,276 Decreased By ▼ -98.7 (-0.54%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,999
15724hr
Pakistan Cases
790,016
590824hr
Sindh
276,670
Punjab
285,542
Balochistan
21,477
Islamabad
72,613
KPK
112,140
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

CG in NY in contact with family of Nafiah: FO

Recorder Report 25 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office Saturday said Consul General of Pakistan in New York is in contact with the family of Nafiah Ikram, an American citizen of Pakistani descent, who was recently attacked with acid by an unidentified man apparently in an anti-Muslim hate crime.

Responding to media queries on the incident of acid attack on a Pakistani-American student in New York, Nafiah Ikram, 21, the Foreign Office spokesperson, Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, said that the Consul General of Pakistan in New York is in contact with the family and has offered every possible help. He said that Ms Nafiah is an American citizen of Pakistani descent and is residing along with her parents in Long Island.

The local police department has deputed a 12-member team to investigate the incident, he added. “We should wait for completion of the investigations to ascertain the nature of the crime and the motive behind it,” the spokesperson added.

He added that Pakistan Embassy in Washington DC and Consulate General in New York will continue to follow-up the developments and will provide every possible assistance to the family.

Earlier reports stated that an unidentified man threw acid on Nafiah in Long Island on March 17. She was left severely burned and nearly blind.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Foreign Office Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri Pakistan Embassy Nafiah Ikram

CG in NY in contact with family of Nafiah: FO

RDA deposits exceed $1bn in 7 months

Discos management contracts in sell-off process: PC to propose to CCoP to include provincial stakes

Lebanon launches first electric car despite crisis

AGP lists serious issues in payment of refunds

PM thanks overseas Pakistanis

IT, ITeS export remittances show robust growth

Army personnel start enforcing SOPs

People aged 60-64: Walk-in vaccination from today: Asad

Saudi Arabia imposes travel ban on Pakistan, India

President urges masses to adopt SOPs

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.