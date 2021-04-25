CG in NY in contact with family of Nafiah: FO

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office Saturday said Consul General of Pakistan in New York is in contact with the family of Nafiah Ikram, an American citizen of Pakistani descent, who was recently attacked with acid by an unidentified man apparently in an anti-Muslim hate crime.

Responding to media queries on the incident of acid attack on a Pakistani-American student in New York, Nafiah Ikram, 21, the Foreign Office spokesperson, Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, said that the Consul General of Pakistan in New York is in contact with the family and has offered every possible help. He said that Ms Nafiah is an American citizen of Pakistani descent and is residing along with her parents in Long Island.

The local police department has deputed a 12-member team to investigate the incident, he added. “We should wait for completion of the investigations to ascertain the nature of the crime and the motive behind it,” the spokesperson added.

He added that Pakistan Embassy in Washington DC and Consulate General in New York will continue to follow-up the developments and will provide every possible assistance to the family.

Earlier reports stated that an unidentified man threw acid on Nafiah in Long Island on March 17. She was left severely burned and nearly blind.

