Prices of essential kitchen items decline

ISLAMABAD: Prices of essential kitchen items have witnessed a declining trend during this week past as compared to previous week, revealed a survey conducted by Business Recorder, here on Saturday.

The survey observed sugar price went down from Rs 5,100 per 49.5kg bag to Rs 4,760 per bag, while in retail market it is being sold at Rs100 per kg against Rs105 per kg.

Chicken prices went down from Rs 8,000 per 40kg to Rs 7,600 per 40kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs 255 per kg against Rs 265 per kg, and chicken meat is being sold at Rs340 per kg against Rs350 per kg last week.

Lemon price went up from Rs250 per kg to Rs275 per kg, which before the advent of Ramazan was available at Rs100 per kg, while various qualities of dates are available in the range of Rs100-500 per kg.

Best quality cooking oil/ghee prices during the week under review remained unchanged but B-grade ghee/cooking oil 16 carton pack’s price jumped to Rs 3,550 per carton from Rs 3,500 per carton, which in retail is being sold at Rs 230 per pack of 900 gram against Rs225 per kg.

Since December 2020, best quality ghee/cooking oil price has witnessed an increase of Rs 110 per kg from Rs250 per kg Rs360 per kg, while B-grade ghee/cooking oil price increased by Rs75 per pack of 900 grams from Rs160 to Rs-125-235 per pack.

Egg prices both in wholesale as well as in retail markets witnessed a reduction as in wholesale market eggs rates went down from Rs4,800 per carton to Rs4,000 per carton which in retail market are being sold in the range of Rs150-155 per dozen against Rs170-175 per dozen.

No changes were observed in packed milk prices such as Milk Pack and Olper which is available at Rs42.5 per pack and litre pack at Rs160 per pack.

Fresh milk and yogurt prices also remained unchanged at Rs140 per litre and Rs150 per kg respectively.

Prices of the various brands of rice remained unchanged as best quality rice is available at Rs 5,300 per 50kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs160 per kg, while normal quality rice brands are being sold at Rs80 per kg to Rs120 per kg. Wheat flour price also witnessed a reduction as it decreased from Rs980 per 15kg bag to Rs920 per 15kg bag.

Most of the pulses prices witnessed no changes as moong in wholesale is available at Rs 8,000 per 40 kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs220 per kg, maash at Rs 8,500 per 40 kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs230 per kg, best quality lentil at Rs 5,000 per 40kg which in retail is being sold at Rs140 per kg.

Best quality bean lentil at Rs 8,000 per bag which in retail is being sold at Rs200 per kg, Masoor pulse at Rs 5,000 per 40 kg which in retail is being sold at Rs140 per kg, while best quality whole gram price jumped up from Rs 4,500 per 40 kg to Rs5,400 per 40 kg which in retail is being sold at Rs140 per kg.

A comparison of the prevailing market prices with the prices computed by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS revealed serious differences as PBS has mentioned sugar price at Rs94.50 per kg which in market on average is available at Rs100 per kg.

Similarly, the PBS mentioned Dalda ghee/cooking oil price Rs 1,540 per 5kg tin while in market is being sold Rs 1,560 per 5 kg tin.

The PBS mentioned wheat flour price of Rs 1,056.83 per 20kg bag but in market it is available at Rs 1,200 per 20kg bag. Fresh milk price at Rs107.53 per kg, while in market it is being sold at Rs140 per kg, cooked daal plate at average hotel is available at Rs95 per plate against PBS mentioned price of Rs78.26 per plate, mutton in rural areas of Rawalpindi Islamabad is available at Rs 1,150 per kg while PBS has mentioned it at Rs 1,045.82 per kg, while in urban areas of the twin cities mutton is being sold at Rs 1,250 per kg.

The survey noted a decreasing trends in the prices of vegetables as potato price went down from Rs 270 per 5 kg to Rs 260 per 5 kg, which in retail are being sold at Rs 60-65 per kg, tomatoes price went down from Rs 250 per 5 kg to Rs 150 per 5 kg in wholesale market which in retail are being sold at Rs40 per kg against Rs60 per kg, onion price is stable at Rs130 per 5 kg, which in retail are being sold at Rs30 per kg.

Ginger price went down from Rs 1,500 per 5 kg to Rs 1,300 per 5 kg which in retail market are being sold at Rs300 per kg against Rs380 per kg and garlic prices remained stable at Rs750 per 5 kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs180 per kg. Pumpkin prices went down from Rs270 per 5 kg to Rs175 per 5 kg which in retail is being sold at Rs45 per kg against Rs65 per kg, okra price went up from Rs500 per 5 kg to Rs550 per 5 kg which in retail is being sold at Rs140 per kg against Rs125 per kg, capsicum price went up from Rs250 per 5 kg to Rs300 per 5 kg which in retail is available at Rs70-75 per kg against Rs60-65 per kg, fresh bean price went down from Rs550 per 5 kg to Rs400 per 5 kg which in retail is being sold at Rs90-100 per kg against Rs120-125 per kg, peas price is stable at Rs600 per 5 kg which in retail is being sold at Rs140 per kg, cauliflower price is stable at Rs180 per 5 kg which in retail is being sold at Rs45 per kg.

Fruit prices witnessed an increasing trend as best quality banana is available at Rs200 per dozen, while normal at Rs140-150 per dozen, guava price has went up to historic high level as best guava is available at Rs225 per kg while normal quality in the range of Rs140-160 per kg from Rs100 per kg, grapes prices jumped up from Rs325 per kg to Rs400 per kg, various brands of apple are available in the range of Rs125-300 per kg, various brands of oranges are available at Rs100-250 per dozen, melon is being sold at Rs60 per kg and strawberry at Rs200 per kg.

Newly arrived peach is available in the range of Rs100 per kg to Rs225 per kg.

