ANL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
ASC 14.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.51%)
ASL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.05%)
AVN 86.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.06%)
BOP 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
BYCO 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
DGKC 116.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.17%)
EPCL 52.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.87%)
FCCL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.82%)
FFBL 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.27%)
FFL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
HASCOL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
HUBC 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.31%)
HUMNL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.65%)
JSCL 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.76%)
KAPCO 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.55%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.6%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
MLCF 42.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.74%)
PAEL 32.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
POWER 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.62%)
PPL 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.2%)
PRL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
PTC 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.21%)
SNGP 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.64%)
TRG 176.00 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (2.92%)
UNITY 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.6%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.97%)
BR100 4,795 Decreased By ▼ -29.74 (-0.62%)
BR30 24,960 Decreased By ▼ -99.54 (-0.4%)
KSE100 44,707 Decreased By ▼ -222.85 (-0.5%)
KSE30 18,276 Decreased By ▼ -98.7 (-0.54%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,999
15724hr
Pakistan Cases
790,016
590824hr
Sindh
276,670
Punjab
285,542
Balochistan
21,477
Islamabad
72,613
KPK
112,140
Meezan Bank records PAT of Rs6.1bn in 1QCY21

25 Apr 2021

KARACHI: The Board of Directors of Meezan Bank Limited in its meeting, held at Karachi on April 20, 2021 approved the unaudited financial statements of the Bank for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

The meeting was presided by Riyadh S A A Edrees - Chairman of the Board. Faisal A A A Al Nassar - Vice Chairman of the Board was also present. The Bank recorded excellent results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 with profit after tax of Rs 6.1 billion – 11 percent up from corresponding period last year. Earnings per share (EPS) of the Bank increased to Rs 4.31 per share from Rs 3.89 per share in March 2020. The Board approved 15 percent or Rs 1.5 per share interim cash dividend for the first quarter of 2021. Deposits of the Bank closed at Rs 1.25 trillion with CASA ratio of 79 percent as compared to 76 percent on December 31, 2020.

Meezan is the 5th largest bank in Pakistan in terms of deposits. During the quarter, the Bank opened 10 new branches bringing its geographical network to 825 branches in 255 cities and a network of 906 ATMs (2020: 880 ATMs) across the country. The Bank’s Mobile Banking App has been consistently ranked as the No.1 Mobile Banking App in Pakistan by both Apple Store and Google Play Store. With a diversified product portfolio, the Bank is well-positioned to cater all financing needs of its customers within the bounds of Shariah. The Bank has a well-diversified assets portfolio comprising Corporate and SME customers and is among the market leaders in the consumer financing sector. Meezan Bank has been recognized as the Best Bank in Pakistan at the Pakistan Banking Awards – the most prestigious recognition in Pakistan’s banking sector. —PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

