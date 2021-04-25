Meezan Bank records PAT of Rs6.1bn in 1QCY21

KARACHI: The Board of Directors of Meezan Bank Limited in its meeting, held at Karachi on April 20, 2021 approved the unaudited financial statements of the Bank for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

The meeting was presided by Riyadh S A A Edrees - Chairman of the Board. Faisal A A A Al Nassar - Vice Chairman of the Board was also present. The Bank recorded excellent results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 with profit after tax of Rs 6.1 billion – 11 percent up from corresponding period last year. Earnings per share (EPS) of the Bank increased to Rs 4.31 per share from Rs 3.89 per share in March 2020. The Board approved 15 percent or Rs 1.5 per share interim cash dividend for the first quarter of 2021. Deposits of the Bank closed at Rs 1.25 trillion with CASA ratio of 79 percent as compared to 76 percent on December 31, 2020.

Meezan is the 5th largest bank in Pakistan in terms of deposits. During the quarter, the Bank opened 10 new branches bringing its geographical network to 825 branches in 255 cities and a network of 906 ATMs (2020: 880 ATMs) across the country. The Bank’s Mobile Banking App has been consistently ranked as the No.1 Mobile Banking App in Pakistan by both Apple Store and Google Play Store. With a diversified product portfolio, the Bank is well-positioned to cater all financing needs of its customers within the bounds of Shariah. The Bank has a well-diversified assets portfolio comprising Corporate and SME customers and is among the market leaders in the consumer financing sector. Meezan Bank has been recognized as the Best Bank in Pakistan at the Pakistan Banking Awards – the most prestigious recognition in Pakistan’s banking sector. —PR

