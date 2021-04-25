Single national curriculum: People will never accept promotion of secularism, liberalism: JI chief

LAHORE: Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Sirajul Haq has said that people of Pakistan will never accept the promotion of secularism and liberalism in the name of implementation of single national curriculum.

Talking to party’s local leadership at his hometown, he expressed shock over the reports that suggestions were being given to exclude Islamic lessons from the subjects of Pakistan Studies, Urdu, history etc and only limited them to the Islamic Studies.

Terming it an international conspiracy to damage the ideological base of Pakistan, he appealed to the Chief Justice of Pakistan to take notice of the moves, considering the emotions of the majority of the masses. He added the people of Pakistan wanted their children informed about brilliant history of Islam and their heroes. He said millions of Muslim rendered countless sacrifice for the creation of Pakistan and they were driven to the idea that Quran and Sunnah would be laws in the new country. But, in past seven decades, masses were kept deprived intentionally from the brilliant system of Islam, he added.

Sirajul Haq highlighted the need to transform Pakistan into an Islamic welfare state, saying the objective could be achieved only when the people made united efforts to get rid of the corrupt elite who had captured the resources of the country and did nothing for the poor masses. He also called for unity of Ummah, saying the resources of Islamic world should be utilized for the end the deprivations of the Muslim population.

