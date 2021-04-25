ANL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
ASC 14.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.51%)
ASL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.05%)
AVN 86.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.06%)
BOP 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
BYCO 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
DGKC 116.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.17%)
EPCL 52.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.87%)
FCCL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.82%)
FFBL 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.27%)
FFL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
HASCOL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
HUBC 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.31%)
HUMNL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.65%)
JSCL 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.76%)
KAPCO 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.55%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.6%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
MLCF 42.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.74%)
PAEL 32.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
POWER 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.62%)
PPL 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.2%)
PRL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
PTC 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.21%)
SNGP 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.64%)
TRG 176.00 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (2.92%)
UNITY 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.6%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.97%)
BR100 4,795 Decreased By ▼ -29.74 (-0.62%)
BR30 24,960 Decreased By ▼ -99.54 (-0.4%)
KSE100 44,707 Decreased By ▼ -222.85 (-0.5%)
KSE30 18,276 Decreased By ▼ -98.7 (-0.54%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,999
15724hr
Pakistan Cases
790,016
590824hr
Sindh
276,670
Punjab
285,542
Balochistan
21,477
Islamabad
72,613
KPK
112,140
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Single national curriculum: People will never accept promotion of secularism, liberalism: JI chief

Recorder Report 25 Apr 2021

LAHORE: Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Sirajul Haq has said that people of Pakistan will never accept the promotion of secularism and liberalism in the name of implementation of single national curriculum.

Talking to party’s local leadership at his hometown, he expressed shock over the reports that suggestions were being given to exclude Islamic lessons from the subjects of Pakistan Studies, Urdu, history etc and only limited them to the Islamic Studies.

Terming it an international conspiracy to damage the ideological base of Pakistan, he appealed to the Chief Justice of Pakistan to take notice of the moves, considering the emotions of the majority of the masses. He added the people of Pakistan wanted their children informed about brilliant history of Islam and their heroes. He said millions of Muslim rendered countless sacrifice for the creation of Pakistan and they were driven to the idea that Quran and Sunnah would be laws in the new country. But, in past seven decades, masses were kept deprived intentionally from the brilliant system of Islam, he added.

Sirajul Haq highlighted the need to transform Pakistan into an Islamic welfare state, saying the objective could be achieved only when the people made united efforts to get rid of the corrupt elite who had captured the resources of the country and did nothing for the poor masses. He also called for unity of Ummah, saying the resources of Islamic world should be utilized for the end the deprivations of the Muslim population.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Single National Curriculum JI Sirajul Haq appealed to the Chief Justice of Pakistan Islamic welfare state

Single national curriculum: People will never accept promotion of secularism, liberalism: JI chief

RDA deposits exceed $1bn in 7 months

Discos management contracts in sell-off process: PC to propose to CCoP to include provincial stakes

Lebanon launches first electric car despite crisis

AGP lists serious issues in payment of refunds

PM thanks overseas Pakistanis

IT, ITeS export remittances show robust growth

Army personnel start enforcing SOPs

People aged 60-64: Walk-in vaccination from today: Asad

Saudi Arabia imposes travel ban on Pakistan, India

President urges masses to adopt SOPs

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.