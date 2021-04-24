28 new corona positive cases reported in Attock

ATTOCK: Attock district on Saturday witnessed another spike of novel coronavirus cases as 28 new corona positive cases reported while one died by Covid-19 during last 24 hours.

Health officials said that it was the third highest single day tally of the Covid-19 patients in the district during the month of April.

District focal person for Covid-19, Kashif Hussain informed that after detection of virus among 28 more persons, the number surged to 1,884.

While giving details, he said that 17 patients belong to Attock, seven to Hazro while two each to and Pindigheab and Fatehjang.

He informed that the number of active patients in the district was 327 and in which 321 are home isolated while six others were hospitalized.

He informed that seven suspected patients were also admitted in district headquarters hospital and all were in critical condition.

He informed that the number of suspected patients in the district rose to 3, 2180 while screening of as many as 3,5432 persons was carried out across the district in which 2,9589 were tested negative.

Responding to a question, he said that the results of as many as 707 suspected patients were awaited.

He informed that so far 1,522 persons have recovered from the virus in the district so far.

Responding to another question, he said that safe burial of as many as 109 patients including Covid-19 positive and suspected have so far carried out in the district.

District administration Attock has sealed 18 shops while fine was imposed over two dozen shopkeepers over violations of government orders regarding closure of shops on Friday and Saturday as well as violation of coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) during a special crackdown launched here.

Deputy commissioner Ali Annan Qammar along with official of local administration and municipal committee paid surprise visit to various markets and bazzars of Haji Shah and Kamra to check implementation of coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

Speaking on this occasion, he said that strict action was being taken against violators of SOPs and added that no one would be allowed to public lives on risk.