ANL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
ASC 14.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.51%)
ASL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.05%)
AVN 86.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.06%)
BOP 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
BYCO 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
DGKC 116.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.17%)
EPCL 52.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.87%)
FCCL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.82%)
FFBL 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.27%)
FFL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
HASCOL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
HUBC 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.31%)
HUMNL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.65%)
JSCL 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.76%)
KAPCO 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.55%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.6%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
MLCF 42.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.74%)
PAEL 32.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
POWER 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.62%)
PPL 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.2%)
PRL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
PTC 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.21%)
SNGP 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.64%)
TRG 176.00 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (2.92%)
UNITY 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.6%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.97%)
BR100 4,795 Decreased By ▼ -29.74 (-0.62%)
BR30 24,960 Decreased By ▼ -99.54 (-0.4%)
KSE100 44,707 Decreased By ▼ -222.85 (-0.5%)
KSE30 18,276 Decreased By ▼ -98.7 (-0.54%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,999
15724hr
Pakistan Cases
790,016
590824hr
Sindh
276,670
Punjab
285,542
Balochistan
21,477
Islamabad
72,613
KPK
112,140
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

28 new corona positive cases reported in Attock

  • Health officials said that it was the third highest single day tally of the Covid-19 patients in the district during the month of April.
APP Updated 24 Apr 2021

ATTOCK: Attock district on Saturday witnessed another spike of novel coronavirus cases as 28 new corona positive cases reported while one died by Covid-19 during last 24 hours.

Health officials said that it was the third highest single day tally of the Covid-19 patients in the district during the month of April.

District focal person for Covid-19, Kashif Hussain informed that after detection of virus among 28 more persons, the number surged to 1,884.

While giving details, he said that 17 patients belong to Attock, seven to Hazro while two each to and Pindigheab and Fatehjang.

He informed that the number of active patients in the district was 327 and in which 321 are home isolated while six others were hospitalized.

He informed that seven suspected patients were also admitted in district headquarters hospital and all were in critical condition.

He informed that the number of suspected patients in the district rose to 3, 2180 while screening of as many as 3,5432 persons was carried out across the district in which 2,9589 were tested negative.

Responding to a question, he said that the results of as many as 707 suspected patients were awaited.

He informed that so far 1,522 persons have recovered from the virus in the district so far.

Responding to another question, he said that safe burial of as many as 109 patients including Covid-19 positive and suspected have so far carried out in the district.

District administration Attock has sealed 18 shops while fine was imposed over two dozen shopkeepers over violations of government orders regarding closure of shops on Friday and Saturday as well as violation of coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) during a special crackdown launched here.

Deputy commissioner Ali Annan Qammar along with official of local administration and municipal committee paid surprise visit to various markets and bazzars of Haji Shah and Kamra to check implementation of coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

Speaking on this occasion, he said that strict action was being taken against violators of SOPs and added that no one would be allowed to public lives on risk.

Coronavirus SOPs coronavirus cases coronavirus patients

28 new corona positive cases reported in Attock

PM lauds Overseas Pakistanis as Deposits in RDAs cross $1bn mark

Pakistan to begin walk-in vaccinations for citizens aged 60 to 64 from tomorrow

Pakistan reports nearly 6000 COVID-19 cases, 157 deaths in 24 hours

After Canada, Saudi Arabia bans flights from Pakistan over coronavirus fears

Army called in to help enforce Covid-19 SOPs

Tarin praises WB for ‘swift’ assistance

NA again runs away from debate on French envoy?

Largest LNG-fired project: Financial close documents signed by PPIB, PTPL

March CA posts $47m deficit YoY

Istanbul moot urges Taliban to commit to peace talks

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters