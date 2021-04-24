Pak-Turkish FMs discuss Afghan peace process, withdrawal of foreign troops

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi met with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavusoglu wherein they discussed bilateral ties, Afghan peace process, Istanbul Conference, and the US announcement on withdrawal of foreign troops.

The two foreign ministers met on Friday in Istanbul during the visit of Foreign Minister Qureshi to Turkey, a Foreign Office press release said.

During the meeting, they discussed various dimensions of bilateral relations including political and diplomatic engagement, economic cooperation, as well as the regional security situation.

Foreign Minister Qureshi highlighted excellent bilateral relations between the two countries, based on shared history and commonality of views.

The two sides discussed the ongoing preparations for the 7th Session of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC) that would be held in Turkey after the month of Holy Ramazan.

Qureshi also reiterated appreciation for Turkey’s principled and steadfast support on the issue of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Highlighting Pakistan’s abiding interest in a peaceful, secure and stable Afghanistan, Foreign Minister Qureshi underscored Pakistan’s consistent efforts to facilitate the Afghan peace process.

He expressed the hope that the Afghan parties would realize the opportunity and workout an inclusive politically negotiated settlement.

The foreign minister also lauded Turkey’s invaluable efforts to re-energize the Afghan peace process.

It was the third meeting between the two foreign ministers in 2021. Foreign Minister Çavusoglu had visited Pakistan in January 2021 and the two foreign ministers also met on March 29, 2021 on the sidelines of 9th session of Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process Ministerial Conference in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

The frequency of high-level exchanges between the two countries reflects the strength of the bilateral relationship.