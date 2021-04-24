ANL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
ASC 14.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.51%)
ASL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.05%)
AVN 86.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.06%)
BOP 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
BYCO 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
DGKC 116.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.17%)
EPCL 52.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.87%)
FCCL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.82%)
FFBL 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.27%)
FFL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
HASCOL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
HUBC 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.31%)
HUMNL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.65%)
JSCL 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.76%)
KAPCO 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.55%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.6%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
MLCF 42.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.74%)
PAEL 32.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
POWER 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.62%)
PPL 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.2%)
PRL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
PTC 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.21%)
SNGP 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.64%)
TRG 176.00 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (2.92%)
UNITY 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.6%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.97%)
BR100 4,795 Decreased By ▼ -29.74 (-0.62%)
BR30 24,960 Decreased By ▼ -99.54 (-0.4%)
KSE100 44,707 Decreased By ▼ -222.85 (-0.5%)
KSE30 18,276 Decreased By ▼ -98.7 (-0.54%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,999
15724hr
Pakistan Cases
790,016
590824hr
Sindh
276,670
Punjab
285,542
Balochistan
21,477
Islamabad
72,613
KPK
112,140
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pak-Turkish FMs discuss Afghan peace process, withdrawal of foreign troops

  • The two foreign ministers met on Friday in Istanbul during the visit of Foreign Minister Qureshi to Turkey, a Foreign Office press release said.
APP 24 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi met with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavusoglu wherein they discussed bilateral ties, Afghan peace process, Istanbul Conference, and the US announcement on withdrawal of foreign troops.

The two foreign ministers met on Friday in Istanbul during the visit of Foreign Minister Qureshi to Turkey, a Foreign Office press release said.

During the meeting, they discussed various dimensions of bilateral relations including political and diplomatic engagement, economic cooperation, as well as the regional security situation.

Foreign Minister Qureshi highlighted excellent bilateral relations between the two countries, based on shared history and commonality of views.

The two sides discussed the ongoing preparations for the 7th Session of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC) that would be held in Turkey after the month of Holy Ramazan.

Qureshi also reiterated appreciation for Turkey’s principled and steadfast support on the issue of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Highlighting Pakistan’s abiding interest in a peaceful, secure and stable Afghanistan, Foreign Minister Qureshi underscored Pakistan’s consistent efforts to facilitate the Afghan peace process.

He expressed the hope that the Afghan parties would realize the opportunity and workout an inclusive politically negotiated settlement.

The foreign minister also lauded Turkey’s invaluable efforts to re-energize the Afghan peace process.

It was the third meeting between the two foreign ministers in 2021. Foreign Minister Çavusoglu had visited Pakistan in January 2021 and the two foreign ministers also met on March 29, 2021 on the sidelines of 9th session of Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process Ministerial Conference in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

The frequency of high-level exchanges between the two countries reflects the strength of the bilateral relationship.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi Turkey

Pak-Turkish FMs discuss Afghan peace process, withdrawal of foreign troops

PM lauds Overseas Pakistanis as Deposits in RDAs cross $1bn mark

Pakistan to begin walk-in vaccinations for citizens aged 60 to 64 from tomorrow

Pakistan reports nearly 6000 COVID-19 cases, 157 deaths in 24 hours

After Canada, Saudi Arabia bans flights from Pakistan over coronavirus fears

Army called in to help enforce Covid-19 SOPs

Tarin praises WB for ‘swift’ assistance

NA again runs away from debate on French envoy?

Largest LNG-fired project: Financial close documents signed by PPIB, PTPL

March CA posts $47m deficit YoY

Istanbul moot urges Taliban to commit to peace talks

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters