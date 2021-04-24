KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Friday (April 23, 2021).

========================================================================= CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING ========================================================================= US $ (O/M) 153.80 154.30 DKK 24.64 24.74 SAUDIA RIYAL 40.80 40.95 NOK 18.16 18.26 UAE DIRHAM 41.70 41.95 SEK 18.00 18.10 EURO 184.40 185.80 AUD $ 117.50 118.50 UK POUND 212.50 214.00 CAD $ 121.70 122.70 JAPANI YEN 1.40279 1.42279 INDIAN RUPEE 2.00 2.20 CHF 166.17 167.17 CHINESE YUAN 23.50 24.50 =========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021