Pakistan
174 tested positive for COVID-19 in Hyderabad
- Some 12,286 citizens of Hyderabad have recovered from the virus after infection while 308 lost the battle for their lives against the virus.
23 Apr 2021
HYDERABAD: The district health authorities have diagnosed 174 people out of 1,168 tested for COVID-19 during the last 24 hours as infected with the coronavirus.
According to the daily situation report issued here Friday evening, the positivity rate has been recorded at 15 percent.
The number of positive cases has jumped from 733 to 1,124 in a week’s time.
Among the active cases which exist in the district, 59 are admitted in the COVID 19 ward of Liaquat University Hospital, Hyderabad, 6 in Agha Khan University Hospital, Karachi, one each in two other hospitals of Karachi and 1057 are under home isolation.
Some 12,286 citizens of Hyderabad have recovered from the virus after infection while 308 lost the battle for their lives against the virus.
13 Young Pakistanis Make it to the Forbes 30 Under 30
174 tested positive for COVID-19 in Hyderabad
Pakistan calls on Army to assist police in enforcing COVID SOPs as third-wave sweeps the country
Money laundering case: Shehbaz Sharif released on bail from Kot Lakhpat Jail
PM inaugurates Kohsar University in Murree
WB approves $400mn financing for Pakistan's Education & Healthcare
Pakistan's Edhi Foundation offers its services in helping tackle the COVID-19 crisis in India
Toshakhana case: Court orders auction of Nawaz Sharif's seized properties
Agreement between govt, TLP fully implemented, says information minister
NCC mulls a possible lockdown today as national positivity ratio jumps to 10.90%
Over 100 wounded in clashes with police in Jerusalem: medics
The global economic response to climate change: what's the plan?
Read more stories
Comments