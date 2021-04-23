ANL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
Tottenham won't take risks with Kane in final, says Mason

Reuters 23 Apr 2021

LONDON: Tottenham Hotspur will not play striker Harry Kane in the League Cup final if there is any risk of him doing more damage to his injured ankle, interim-manager Ryan Mason said on Friday.

Kane hobbled off in Tottenham's 2-2 draw with Everton this month and missed Wednesday's 2-1 victory over Southampton in which Gareth Bale played up front and scored.

With a first trophy since 2008 tantalisingly close, even if Sunday's opposition is Manchester City, Tottenham's chances would be greatly-enhanced by having the Premier League's leading scorer available. But Mason looked doubtful on Friday.

"He didn't train with the team today but we'll have more of an idea tomorrow to see if we can get him back on the pitch," the 29-year-old, who has been placed in charge after Monday's sacking of Jose Mourinho, told reporters.

"It's a case of taking it hour by hour now. So the days are obviously running out. Harry is a top professional. What we are not going to do and what Harry is not going to do is put his body on the line if he does not think it is suitable.

"We are never going to put Harry in that position, absolutely not. We will see how he is tomorrow and we can make a decision from there. Ultimately, we'll speak to him -- 'how do you feel?' -- and go from there."

