ANL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
ASC 14.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.51%)
ASL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.05%)
AVN 86.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.06%)
BOP 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
BYCO 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
DGKC 116.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.17%)
EPCL 52.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.87%)
FCCL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.82%)
FFBL 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.27%)
FFL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
HASCOL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
HUBC 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.31%)
HUMNL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.65%)
JSCL 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.76%)
KAPCO 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.55%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.6%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
MLCF 42.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.74%)
PAEL 32.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
POWER 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.62%)
PPL 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.2%)
PRL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
PTC 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.21%)
SNGP 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.64%)
TRG 176.00 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (2.92%)
UNITY 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.6%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.97%)
BR100 4,795 Decreased By ▼ -29.74 (-0.62%)
BR30 24,960 Decreased By ▼ -99.54 (-0.4%)
KSE100 44,707 Decreased By ▼ -222.85 (-0.5%)
KSE30 18,276 Decreased By ▼ -98.7 (-0.54%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,842
14424hr
Pakistan Cases
784,108
587024hr
Sindh
275,815
Punjab
282,469
Balochistan
21,365
Islamabad
72,150
KPK
110,875
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Mexican peso rises; Peru's sol set for worst week in 28 years

  • Socialism jitters hit sol.
  • Brazil's real best weekly performer.
  • MSCI Latam FX set for 1.7% weekly gain.
Reuters 23 Apr 2021

Mexico's peso rose on Friday on stability in the oil market and a re-emergence of the carry trade, while Peru's sol headed for its worst week in more than 28 years on concerns over a socialist presidency.

The peso rose about 0.4%, hovering around three month highs as oil prices stabilized after three days of losses.

The currency was set for a fourth straight week of gains, after higher-than-expected inflation data this week suggested that the central bank would keep rates on hold for longer.

Relatively higher interest rates and economic stability have made the peso a popular destination for carry trades - a strategy that involves borrowing a currency at a low interest rate, and using it to invest in another currency with a higher yield.

Retail sales data for February also improved from January, although the reading was likely from before a damaging new wave of COVID-19 infections hit the country and Latin America more broadly.

Latam currencies retreated for the day, but were set for a fourth straight week of gains, as continued weakness in the dollar and Treasury yields benefited risk-driven assets. The greenback was set for a third straight week of losses, while the MSCI's index of Latam FX was set to add 1.7%.

"With the US economy quite far along on the re-opening side, a lot may already be in the price. We expect a catch up on reopening outside of the US, which should be EMFX positive," Citi analysts wrote in a note.

"While a tapering announcement remains a risk, the timing is unclear. We are tactically short USD in Latam and to a lesser extent more positive on duration."

Brazil's real fell 0.2% on Friday, but was the best weekly performer across the region with a 2.2% rise, as progress towards a 2021 budget improved sentiment.

But Latam's largest economy has been hit the hardest in the region by the pandemic, with investors on edge over strained government finances.

Peru's sol was the worst weekly performer in Latam, down 3.2% and on course for its worst week since Oct. 1992. The currency has lost for the past five sessions, as a series of polls showed socialist presidential front-runner Pedro Castillo keeping his lead over right-wing rival Keiko Fujimori.

But the sol appeared to have stabilized, trading 0.1% higher on Friday after Castillo assured the Andean nation he would not nationalize companies and would honor the rule of law.

Mexico's peso Latam FX EMERGING MARKETS Latam currencies Brazil's real

Mexican peso rises; Peru's sol set for worst week in 28 years

Pakistan calls on Army to assist police in enforcing COVID SOPs as third-wave sweeps the country

Money laundering case: Shehbaz Sharif released on bail from Kot Lakhpat Jail

PM inaugurates Kohsar University in Murree

WB approves $400mn financing for Pakistan's Education & Healthcare

Pakistan's Edhi Foundation offers its services in helping tackle the COVID-19 crisis in India

Toshakhana case: Court orders auction of Nawaz Sharif's seized properties

Agreement between govt, TLP fully implemented, says information minister

NCC mulls a possible lockdown today as national positivity ratio jumps to 10.90%

Over 100 wounded in clashes with police in Jerusalem: medics

The global economic response to climate change: what's the plan?

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters