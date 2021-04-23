ANL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
Honda plans to offer 100% electric vehicles by 2040

  • Honda Motor Co is aiming to increase its ratio of EVs and FCVs sales to 40% by 2030, 80% by 2035, and 100% in two decades.
  • The company will invest a total of about 5 trillion yen or $46.3 billion in research and development initiatives over the next six years.
Syed Ahmed Updated 23 Apr 2021

With most of the countries aiming to get rid of the traditional combustion engines, in exchange for greener e-vehicles, Honda is planning ahead. The company’s new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Toshihiro Mibe announced the auto-brand will only sell electric vehicles (EVs) and fuel cell vehicles (FCVs) by 2040.

The new CEO made quite an impression with his first press conference since taking the helm. Reuters reports, he asserted support for green goals, saying;

“I believe it is the responsibility of an automaker to achieve our carbon-free goal on a ‘tank-to-wheel’ basis.”

Basically, Honda Motor Co is aiming to increase its ratio of EVs and FCVs sales to 40% by 2030, 80% by 2035, and 100% in two decades. These are sales aspirations for all major markets, including China and North America.

However, the automaker only launched its first mass-produced all-battery vehicle in August 2020. So can Honda really accomplish what they’ve set out to do?

Mibe says the company will invest a total of about 5 trillion yen or $46.3 billion in research and development initiatives over the next six years, regardless of sales revenue shifts.

Honda and GM intend to introduce two jointly-developed large-sized EV models using GM’s Ultium batteries in 2024 for North America. They will launch a series of new EV models which feature a new EV platform dubbed ‘e: Architecture’.

Recently, Honda e, an ultra-advanced electric vehicle, bagged the World Urban Car of 2021 award.

