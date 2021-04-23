Maroc Telecom first-quarter profit falls 7.7pc

RABAT: Maroc Telecom's first-quarter adjusted profit fell 7.7% to 1.47 billion dirhams ($160 million), Morocco's largest telecoms operator said on Friday.

Revenue shrank 4.2% to 8.9 billion dirhams although the company's customer base grew 11.3% to 73 million.

A drop in mobile activity in Morocco was partly offset by an improvement across Africa, the group said.

Last year, the company rebranded its African branches "Moov Africa".

It operates subsidiaries in Benin, Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast, Gabon, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, Chad, Togo and the Central African Republic.

Maroc Telecom, which is listed on the Casablanca Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, is 53% controlled by the UAE's Etisalat, with the Moroccan state owning 22%.