ANL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
ASC 14.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.51%)
ASL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.05%)
AVN 86.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.06%)
BOP 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
BYCO 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
DGKC 116.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.17%)
EPCL 52.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.87%)
FCCL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.82%)
FFBL 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.27%)
FFL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
HASCOL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
HUBC 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.31%)
HUMNL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.65%)
JSCL 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.76%)
KAPCO 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.55%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.6%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
MLCF 42.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.74%)
PAEL 32.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
POWER 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.62%)
PPL 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.2%)
PRL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
PTC 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.21%)
SNGP 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.64%)
TRG 176.00 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (2.92%)
UNITY 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.6%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.97%)
BR100 4,795 Decreased By ▼ -29.74 (-0.62%)
BR30 24,960 Decreased By ▼ -99.54 (-0.4%)
KSE100 44,707 Decreased By ▼ -222.85 (-0.5%)
KSE30 18,276 Decreased By ▼ -98.7 (-0.54%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,842
14424hr
Pakistan Cases
784,108
587024hr
Sindh
275,815
Punjab
282,469
Balochistan
21,365
Islamabad
72,150
KPK
110,875
South Korea's KFA buys estimated 201,000 tonnes corn in tender

Reuters 23 Apr 2021

HAMBURG: The Korea Feed Association (KFA) purchased an estimated 201,000 tonnes of corn in an international tender which closed on Friday, European traders said.

The corn can be sourced optionally from the United States, South America or South Africa.

Some 68,000 tonnes was purchased at an estimated $305.31 a tonne c&f for arrival in South Korea around Aug. 25, traders said. Seller was believed to be trading house Cofco.

Shipment of the first consignment was sought from the US Pacific Northwest Coast between July 22 and Aug. 10, if from the US Gulf between July 2-21, from South America between June 28 and July 16, or from South Africa between July 7-26.

Another 65,000 tonnes was said to have been purchased at an estimated $304.66 a tonne c&f for arrival in South Korea around Sept. 20, traders said. Seller was believed to be trading house Olam.

Cofco also sold some 68,000 tonnes for the Sept. 20 arrival period also at $305.31 a tonne c&f, traders said.

Shipment of the second consignment was sought from the US Pacific Northwest Coast between Aug. 17 and Sept. 5, from the US Gulf between July 28 and Aug. 16, from South America between July 23 and Aug. 11, or from South Africa between Aug. 2-21.

No purchase was reported of a third consignment of up to 68,000 tonnes also sought in the tender for arrival around Oct. 15, traders said.

