ANL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
ASC 14.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.51%)
ASL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.05%)
AVN 86.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.06%)
BOP 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
BYCO 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
DGKC 116.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.17%)
EPCL 52.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.87%)
FCCL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.82%)
FFBL 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.27%)
FFL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
HASCOL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
HUBC 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.31%)
HUMNL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.65%)
JSCL 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.76%)
KAPCO 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.55%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.6%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
MLCF 42.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.74%)
PAEL 32.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
POWER 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.62%)
PPL 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.2%)
PRL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
PTC 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.21%)
SNGP 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.64%)
TRG 176.00 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (2.92%)
UNITY 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.6%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.97%)
BR100 4,795 Decreased By ▼ -29.74 (-0.62%)
BR30 24,960 Decreased By ▼ -99.54 (-0.4%)
KSE100 44,707 Decreased By ▼ -222.85 (-0.5%)
KSE30 18,276 Decreased By ▼ -98.7 (-0.54%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,842
14424hr
Pakistan Cases
784,108
587024hr
Sindh
275,815
Punjab
282,469
Balochistan
21,365
Islamabad
72,150
KPK
110,875
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Lewandowski back in Bayern squad with title in touching distance

  • Lewandowski, who has netted 35 times in the league this season, is hoping to hit the ground running in the last four matches as he chases Gerd Mueller's all-time Bundesliga record of 40 goals in one season in 1971/72.
  • For Flick, however, securing their ninth consecutive league crown on Saturday is the top priority. Bayern are in top spot on 71 points, 10 ahead of second-placed RB Leipzig.
Reuters 23 Apr 2021

MUNICH: Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski is back from injury and will be part of their squad when they take on Mainz 05 on Saturday, with the Bundesliga title only a victory away, coach Hansi Flick said.

Lewandowski, who has netted 35 times in the league this season, is hoping to hit the ground running in the last four matches as he chases Gerd Mueller's all-time Bundesliga record of 40 goals in one season in 1971/72.

For Flick, however, securing their ninth consecutive league crown on Saturday is the top priority. Bayern are in top spot on 71 points, 10 ahead of second-placed RB Leipzig.

"We have to win the title as soon as possible. That is our first focus," Flick told an online news conference on Friday.

"He (Lewandowski) has been missing injured for four weeks but he is good physically and he has shown that in training. He is back in the squad."

"We have to see how he handles it and how his body reacts. We will support him (in his record attempt) but the first focus is the success of the club," he said.

Flick will also have winger Serge Gnabry and midfielder Leon Goretzka back from injury.

The Bavarians won six trophies in the 2019/20 season under Flick, who wants to leave at the end of the current campaign despite having a contract until 2023. Winning his second straight league crown on Saturday would cap a remarkable 18 months for the coach.

"We hope to clinch the title in Mainz but they have not lost the last six matches. They won in Bremen (on Wednesday) and look almost safe (from relegation) with 31 points. So maybe they will play a bit freer."

"The Bundesliga is the basis for playing in the Champions League, to compete for the Club World Cup or European Super Cup," Flick said. "For that to happen normally you have to win the title. The demand at Bayern is to be champions."

As for celebrations, Flick said they would need to be put on ice due to the pandemic.

"We won't be doing anything. We will be going home," Flick said. "What should we do in the current circumstances? We want to win the title and whatever comes afterward there has to be some degree of spontaneity."

Bayern Munich Robert Lewandowski Hansi Flick Bundesliga title

Lewandowski back in Bayern squad with title in touching distance

Money laundering case: Shehbaz Sharif released on bail from Kot Lakhpat Jail

PM inaugurates Kohsar University in Murree

WB approves $400mn financing for Pakistan's Education & Healthcare

Pakistan's Edhi Foundation offers its services in helping tackle the COVID-19 crisis in India

Toshakhana case: Court orders auction of Nawaz Sharif's seized properties

Agreement between govt, TLP fully implemented, says information minister

NCC mulls a possible lockdown today as national positivity ratio jumps to 10.90%

Over 100 wounded in clashes with police in Jerusalem: medics

The global economic response to climate change: what's the plan?

US to send reinforcements to protect withdrawal from Afghanistan

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters