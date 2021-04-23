ANL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
Data logs show Tesla Model 3 was traveling at nearly 120 kph before crash in China

  • Tesla released the car’s data logs after the market regulator of Zhengzhou, Henan, where the crash occurred, ordered Tesla to unconditionally provide Zhang with complete driving data for the 30 minutes leading up to the crash.
  • Tesla asserts that its stance is based on vehicle data, while the woman alleges the data was tampered with.
Syed Ahmed Updated 23 Apr 2021

After the viral fiasco at the Shanghai Auto Show with a woman claiming the brakes to her Tesla failed, the company is making amends. The EV innovator released the data logs of Zhang Yazhou’s car that crashed in China.

The woman created a stir when she climbed on top of a Tesla car at Shanghai Auto Show claiming her vehicle’s brakes had failed.

According to local media, based on the data, the Model 3 car, which was being driven by Zhang Yazhou’s father at the time, was traveling at 118.5 kilometers an hour (74 miles per hour) just before the impact and slowed to around 48.5 kilometers an hour after the brakes were applied.

The data also showed that the driver braked more than 40 times in the half-hour before the crash, and at multiple points, the vehicle was traveling at more than 100 kilometers per hour.

The media report further states Tesla and Zhang had been arguing for several months over whether the car was speeding and if the braking system failed. Tesla asserts that its stance is based on vehicle data, while the woman alleges the data was tampered with.

The company also issued a wide-range apology after releasing the car data logs. Tesla released the car’s data logs after the market regulator of Zhengzhou, Henan, where the crash occurred, ordered Tesla’s branch in that area to unconditionally provide Zhang with complete driving data for the 30 minutes leading up to the crash.

Following the viral video when Tesla was dismissive towards the woman, the Communist Party itself posted a commentary on its WeChat account saying;

“Tesla should respect Chinese consumers and comply with local laws and regulations.”

