Alkhidmat to provide soft loans for small busineses

KARACHI: Under the Mowakhat programme, Alkhidmat is providing interest free soft loans up to Rs50,000 to deserving and enthusiastic aspiring small scale businessmen.

Alkhidmat Karachi Chief Executive Officer Naveed Ali Baig has said that the role of philanthropists is crucial in the journey to support the expending needy class in the country.

The welfare organisation has directly and indirectly been supporting a large number of poor families in a respectable and transparent manner during the ongoing holy month of Ramazan.

Baig further said that people in the country and abroad acknowledge the welfare organisation’s contribution and express their faith in its mechanism and transparency of the organisation.

Alkhidmat is the best choice for paying Zakat and donations for each and every individual who want to spend his or her Zakat or alms in the most transparent and respectable way and on the most deserving people, he said.

He said that Alkhidmat majorly serves in seven aspects of life, including orphan care, education, health, safe water, community services and disaster management without any discrimination of colour, cast, creed and religion.

He added that under the orphan care programme, Alkhidmat takes care of thousands of orphans across the country. It costs just Rs4,000 per month and 48,000 per year to support an orphan. Referring to the stormy rains and Covid-19 pandemic in the city, Baig said that Alkhidmat plays an exemplary role during the times of stress.

The Alkhidmat Karachi CEO has appealed the masses to come forward and join the hands with Alkhidmat for a shared glorious cause. Alkhidmat’s exemplary services in the health, education, orphan care, small business loans, potable water on discounted rates (Rs1 per litre), community services and disaster management sectors are an asset for the nation and the country, he mentioned.

