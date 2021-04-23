UAE suspends flights from India as Covid cases spike

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates on Thursday suspended all flights from India, including transit passengers, as coronavirus cases in the country spiked to global records.

Some 300 flights a week were operating between the UAE and India before the ban was announced, according to local media, making the air corridor one of the busiest in the world.

“The decision to suspend flights came after studying and evaluating the epidemiological situation in the friendly Republic of India,” the General Civil Aviation Authority said in a statement carried on state news agency WAM.

The GCAA said that those coming from India through other countries must stay in that third destination for at least 14 days.

UAE nationals and passengers in private jets are exempt from that requirement.