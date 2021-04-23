Markets
LME official prices
23 Apr 2021
LONDON: The following were Wednesday official prices.
==================================================================================================
Aluminium Aluminium Copper Lead Nickel Tin Zinc Nasaac
Alloy
==================================================================================================
Cash Buyer 1875.50 2344.00 9382.50 1982.00 16085.00 28275.00 2793.50 2190.00
Cash Seller
& Settlement 1875.50 2344.00 9382.50 1982.00 16085.00 28275.00 2793.50 2190.00
3-months Buyer 1875.00 2337.00 9371.50 2006.00 16122.00 26917.00 2813.50 2195.00
3-months Seller 1875.00 2337.00 9371.50 2006.00 16122.00 26917.00 2813.50 2195.00
15-months Buyer — — — — — 24592.00 — —
15-months Seller — — — — — 24592.00 — —
27-months Buyer — — — — — — — —
27-months Seller — — — — — — — —
==================================================================================================
Source: London Metals Exchange.
