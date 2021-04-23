KARACHI: Bill Buying Rates per unit of currency -- issued by the Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan on Thursday (April 22, 2021).

=========================================================================== BILL BUYING RATES PER UNIT OF CURRENCY =========================================================================== 15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M =========================================================================== USD 153.11 153.06 152.97 152.59 152.56 152.35 152.13 EUR 184.30 184.30 184.31 183.97 184.05 183.93 183.78 GBP 213.29 213.23 213.12 212.61 212.59 212.32 212.01 ===========================================================================

