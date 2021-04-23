Markets
Bill buying rates per unit of currency
23 Apr 2021
KARACHI: Bill Buying Rates per unit of currency -- issued by the Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan on Thursday (April 22, 2021).
===========================================================================
BILL BUYING RATES PER UNIT OF CURRENCY
===========================================================================
15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
===========================================================================
USD 153.11 153.06 152.97 152.59 152.56 152.35 152.13
EUR 184.30 184.30 184.31 183.97 184.05 183.93 183.78
GBP 213.29 213.23 213.12 212.61 212.59 212.32 212.01
===========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.